Public Safety

Mother still demands answers on one year anniversary of daughter's Valentine's Day murder

WUSA
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks one year since Cierra Young...

www.wusa9.com

fox5atlanta.com

12-year-old's killer still at large one year later

ATLANTA - A family has renewed their efforts to find the person responsible for killed a 12-year-old boy. David Mack was found shot to death in a drainage ditch near his grandmother’s house last February. One year later, the killer is still free. "We dream about it," Mack's aunt...
ATLANTA, GA
WUSA9

'Come forward because it hurts' | Mom of 18-year-old killed on Valentine's Day still wants answers

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Exactly one year after 18-year-old Cierra Young was killed in a shooting, her mother is still waiting for justice. LaShawn Young spent Valentine's Day visiting the gravesite of her daughter at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville. She decorated her daughter's headstone with Valentine's Day decor with help from her best friend and family members.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5atlanta.com

Mother's search for daughter's remains

A metro Atlanta mother says her mother was kidnapped after police found her car burned at an area park. That was back in 2006, but she still is seeking closure, even organizing a search of the park to try to find her daughter's remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
