Basketball

Women's Basketball Enters Final Week Over .500

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen's Basketball enters the final week of the 2021-22 season with a 12-11 overall record and two games to play. The program has enjoyed only 18 winning seasons, including 16 playoff berths, during its 42-year run and is only 15 games above .500 overall. Currently First-year Coach Casey Blair's 12-11 record...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Western State Conference#Cougars#Slo#Pirates#State#Wsc#Missler
