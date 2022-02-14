ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New study shows long term effects of COVID-19 on the heart

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — We hear it from people all of the time, "With a vaccine, getting COVID is just like the flu." But a first-of-it's-kind large study just released found that COVID can lead to long term damage in the heart, even if you didn't have a severe case of...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 10

XIE
15h ago

These heart problems didn't start until they started giving everyone the vaccines and now they're blaming covid.

Reply(3)
6
OViS HERDER1
5h ago

Covid is a lie. Anything these gov't sponsored "scientists" say that may cause abnormal human reactions has to be from the "vaccines" and their secret ingredients.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Scrubs Magazine

Vaccinated Nurse Dies 12 Hours After Testing Positive of COVID-19

Jeffery Sales, 47, is being remembered as a hero after passing away suddenly from COVID-19. One of his colleagues remembers telling him that he didn’t look good at work. He passed away just 12 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19. His sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
City
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Coronavirus
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 less severe in these people, study finds

In a new study from Pusan National University Hospital, researchers found COVID-19 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated patients tend to be milder than those of partially vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and critical tools for bringing the pandemic under control. However, vaccines are not 100% effective at...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RunnersWorld

She Was a Healthy Marathon Runner. Then She Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure

In the spring of 2016, I was 41 years old and training for my seventh marathon. At one point during a run, I suddenly felt as if I was only breathing from the top of my chest. It was as if there was a lump in my throat preventing me from taking deep breaths. I went from running 25 miles a week—five miles, five days a week—to struggling just to get through the first mile.
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Covid survivors are 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack within a year of beating virus even if their infection was mild, major study warns

Covid survivors are at a 63 per cent increased risk of having heart attack within a year — regardless of their age or how ill they were, a major study suggests. American researchers looked at medical reports of more than 150,000 infected people and compared them to a control group of 11.5million who had not tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The man with toxic black fungus on his BRAIN: Backpacker who scraped his elbow in Costa Rica suffered crippling migraines, facial paralysis and a stroke before being diagnosed with inoperable disease so rare only 120 have had it

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man believes he is the only person alive to suffer from a rare, toxic black fungus that's been growing in his brain for the past four years. Tyson Bottenus, of Providence, said he picked up the tropical fungus in January 2018 while embarking on a backpacking trip in Costa Rica to celebrate his recent engagement to fiancé Liza.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
MedicalXpress

Study: Nearly 1 in 7 COVID patients in ICU experienced severe bleeding when given full-dose blood thinners

Patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) prescribed full-dose blood thinners are significantly more likely to experience heavy bleeding than patients prescribed a smaller yet equally effective dose, according to a recent University at Buffalo-led study. The research, which compared the safety and effectiveness of blood clot treatment...
BUFFALO, NY
laconiadailysun.com

Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Report Many Long-Term Symptoms

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Physical, mental, and cognitive symptoms are frequent among COVID-19 survivors one year after intensive care unit (ICU) discharge, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Hidde Heesakkers, M.D., from Radboud University in the Netherlands,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
