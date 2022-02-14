Archdiocese announces priest assignments under reorganization plan

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has announced priest assignments as part of its reorganization plan, known as Beacons of Light.

On Monday, priest assignments for new parish configurations was announced to Greater Cincinnati in a press release.

Beacons of Light was initially announced in October 2021 , but after feedback from parishioners and priests, the plan was revised in December to streamline consolidation between parishes in the city.

The final “Families of Parishes” map saw “a considerable number of changes, but collectively they’re changes that resulted in a stronger configuration,” said archdiocese spokesperson Jennifer Schack.

The Archdiocese received roughly 7,800 comments from local Catholics about the Beacons of Light restructuring plan, which assigned parishes to groups that will be asked to consolidate operations in the next five years. Schack said about 25% of the public comments involved "local considerations."

“Although we had conceptually these ideas of the existing relationships, hearing it from the people that are in the parishes of their hopes for the future or success stories of how they’re working together already, those local considerations were definitely highlighted and made for some edits that are hopefully very strong for the final arrangement,” Schack said.

The reconfiguring of parishes happened in response to a decline in membership and in overall priests over the years.

Priest assignments were a result of the Priests' Personnel Board's work over several months. The process of placing priests in Families of Parishes took into consideration input from each priest on skills, personal choice and retirement plans where applicable.

View the Families of Parishes and priest assignments below:

Archdiocese Priest Assignments by WCPO 9 News on Scribd