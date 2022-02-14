Photos: Food to trunk event at the Food Bank

America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had decided to "partially withdraw" some troops gathered near Ukraine and said his country was ready for more talks with the West. His comments, offering a glimmer of hope that a diplomatic solution to the standoff might still be possible, came after...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers Tuesday alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death. At a...
Washington — The Senate on Tuesday approved Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), filling a critical role at the public health agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for more than a year. The final vote was 50 to 46,...
NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about Donald Trump’s business practices are piling up. Whether the former president is forced to answer any of them could be decided in a matter of days. New York’s attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump’s...
Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
