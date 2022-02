Right from the onset, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay knew wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be key to their victory in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. The Rams quarterback revealed after their massive win that Sean McVay kept calling plays for Kupp. Sure enough, it was the right decision. The 28-year-old NFL Offensive Player of the Year came up big for the Rams, making the critical touchdown that sealed the trophy for the squad.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO