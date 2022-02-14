ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three snowmobile fatalities during weekend prompt caution from Wisconsin DNR

By Mike Tighe
 22 hours ago
MADISON (WKBT) — A deadly weekend that saw three snowmobile fatalities in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources issued a warning for people to be safe on the trails.

The deaths of two 50-year-old men and a 71-year-old man raised the snowmobile toll since Jan. 1 to 10, with another one expected pending investigation. That compares with 13 all last year.

DNR officials noted that the weekend crashes still are being investigated, they observed that the overall leading causes of snowmobile fatalities are alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience and operator error.

“Conditions can change, and what was at first a smooth trail could be hazardous by the end of the day,” said Lt. Martin Stone, the DNR’s off-highway vehicle administrator.

“Take your time and slow down, especially at night,” Stone said. “Safety is an important part of the ride. We want everyone who goes out to enjoy this long-standing tradition in Wisconsin to make it back home safely.”

Details and locations of the weekend fatalities are:

• On Saturday, a 50-year-old man was southbound on a trail system in the Oconto/Lakewood area during early morning hours and came to a slight curve to the left near a road intersection. He left the trail, traveled through some vegetation and hit a large snowbank at the road intersection adjacent to the trail. He was ejected.

• Also Saturday, a 71-year-old man in the Polk/Centuria area was operating on a roadway ending in a downhill slope to his gated driveway. He locked up the brakes, causing the snowmobile to slide sideways, tip on its left side and eject him before sliding to a stop.

• And Sunday, a 50-year-old man in the Bayfield area traveling across the frozen Lake Namakagon when he struck the shoreline, causing him to be ejected from the snowmobile and into a tree.

If your adventure includes riding over frozen lakes or ponds, be aware that ice is never 100% safe, he said. Ice strength cannot be judged by factors such as appearance, age, thickness or temperature, especially when the ice is snow-covered.

Snowmobilers should review the DNR’s safety rules and regulations on its website.

Any person who is at least 12, born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, must have a valid Snowmobile Safety Certificate in order to operate a snowmobile in most areas. Operators must carry the certificate while riding and display it to a law enforcement officer when requested.

DNR officials also advise snowmobilers to take a safety education class, also available on the DNR website.

DNR SNOWMOBILE SAFETY TIPS

• Don’t drink and ride.

• Stay on marked trails — riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing.

• Always wear a helmet and safety gear.

• Slow down and use extra caution at night.

• Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

• Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools.

• Take a snowmobile safety course.

• Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.

ICE SAFETY

• Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.

• Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to traverse.

• Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.

• Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

• Slow down when traveling at night.

• Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.

• Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous because of thin ice and open water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ri1K4_0eEQ6m3E00

