Seven Chicago firefighters were injured on Saturday fighting a fire on the city's South Side, and one will likely remain hospitalized overnight. It's not clear what caused the fire at 112th Place and Princeton in the Roseland neighborhood to start around 2:45 p.m. Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said there was a likely flash-over and the four firefighters on the porch were blown off. The three inside were able to get out on their own. Nate Rodgers reports.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO