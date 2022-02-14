ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, ND

James “Jim” Enger

INFORUM
 23 hours ago

Aug. 15, 1953 - Feb. 14, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - James “Jim” Enger, 68,...

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington: "True justice would be our 15-year-old healthy and here with us"

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Obituaries
City
Northwood, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy