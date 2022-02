Michaels called his 11th Super Bowl last night, tying him with Pat Summerall in a down-to-the-wire contest. The 77-year-old Michaels also alluded to this being his final game at NBC amid reports he'll most to Amazon's Thursday Night Football. "If Sunday was an audition for what Michaels can do heading forward, well, it was a little like John Lennon after the Beatles’ rooftop concert in 1969 at their Apple Corps headquarters in London," says Richard Deitsch. "Michaels passed the audition. He was unsurprisingly excellent on Sunday night and continues to call a quality game at 77. Michaels has always had a great feel for adding something beyond his call, and here was an example of that. After Cooper Kupp’s 20-yard reception with 8:46 remaining in the first quarter, Michaels gave you a small but interesting nugget that Kupp was the only player other than Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady to receive an MVP vote."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO