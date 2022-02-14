Who was Christina Yuna Lee? Woman stabbed to death in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub inside her lower Manhattan apartment early Sunday.

Police arrested Assamad Nash , 25, on charges of murder and burglary.

Christina Lee worked as a senior creative producer at Splice, an online platform for digital music. She was a graduate of Rutgers University and had previously worked for companies including Marriott and the shoe retailer Toms, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Over the weekend, our beloved Christina Lee was senselessly murdered in her home,” Splice officials said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our hearts are broken. Always dedicated to making beautiful and inclusive artwork, Christina is irreplaceable. As we start to process this tragedy, we ask that you remember Christina Lee as the magical person she was, always filled with joy. We wish peace upon her family in their grief.”

Police have not classified Lee’s death as a hate crime, but Mayor Eric Adams said the police are investigating and added, “we stand with our Asian community today.”

Several dozen neighborhood residents and their supporters chanted “Enough is enough!” at a rally on Monday near the victim’s building. “Our elected officials need to act,” said Susan Lee, who is not related to Christina Lee. “I’m begging them to act so that not another life is lost.”

