'Greaser Hideout' AirBnB Opens Across From Outsiders House In Tulsa

For the past several months, Danny Boy O'Connor has been working on a big project.

"It is the greaser hideout,” he said laughing. “You can hang out right across the street with your greaser buddies."

The “Greaser Hideout” sits directly across the street from the famous Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa.

O'Connor bought it a few months ago and completely revamped it.

"It looks like a pizza place,” said O’Connor. “There's a million different photos on the walls, and where to put those photos and what to put, what's safe to put up and what's not."

O'Connor is the executive director of the museum and a Tulsa transplant and has been working for the past several years to expand the Outsiders world.

When this house across the street went up for sale, he decided to turn it into an immersive Air BNB.

"This is the perfect house,” he said. “You can stay right across the street as I'm looking out into the distance. I can see it myself. So fans will come here. They can bring their daughters or sons who are reading the book and they can look out and go over to the house and hang out or they can go to the park a block away from where the movie was filmed or rumble field or Circle Cinema."

For three months, O'Connor and his team worked around the clock putting in furniture, painting, fixing the bathroom, and filling it with a lot of memorabilia.

O'Connor says he already has a waitlist and hopes this new experience gives fans even more reason to visit Tulsa.

"Either they know and love the movie or they're passing through and they see that it's available and then they fall in love with what I fell in love with, which is you guys, the people," said O’Connor.

O’Connor is finishing up some paperwork and expects to have the house listed on Air BNB within the next 72 hours.