Lincoln Motor Company has changed dramatically in the many years it’s been in existence, even as the core of the brand’s luxury-focused offerings remains intact. Lincoln is preparing to go fully electrified by 2030 with its first EV coming this year, while a Lincoln Aviator EV will join the lineup in late 2024, though no decision has been made on where it will be built. Meanwhile, Lincoln Motor Company sales in China surpassed U.S. sales for the first time ever last year as the brand prepares to launch the all-new 2023 Zephyr in that market. If nothing else, it’s clear that Lincoln is at a pivotal point in its illustrious history, and it also just so happens to be celebrating a full century since FoMoCo founder Henry Ford purchased it.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO