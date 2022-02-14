Kennedy Catholic grad nabs SEC Player of the Week honors with Kentucky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After helping lead Kentucky to two wins last week, Kennedy Catholic grad Oscar Tshiebwe was named SEC Player of the Week by the conference.

The former Golden Eagle started the week with an 18 point, 14 rebound effort against South Carolina.

The Saturday against Florida, Tshiebwe recorded 27 points and 19 rebounds, 10 of which were on the offensive end.

This season, Tshiebwe has five 20 point, 15 rebound games, which are the most for a UK player since Kenny Walker also had five such outings in 1984-85.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.