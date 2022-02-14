ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quote of the Day: Emma Thompson on Baring It All in “Leo Grande” & Struggling with Body Image

By Rachel Montpelier
Cover picture for the articleIn “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” — which recently premiered at Sundance and is screening at the Berlinale — there’s a powerful scene in which a 50-something woman played by Emma Thompson stands in front of a mirror, taking in her naked body. It celebrates the beauty of women’s bodies...

