Quote of the Day: Emma Thompson on Baring It All in “Leo Grande” & Struggling with Body Image

The iconic actress has been appearing in movies and TV shows for over 70 years, and her daughter and granddaughter have kept her acting legacy alive. Tippi Hedren has been a star of the silver screen for decades. Before her career defining role in The Birds, Tippi had her only child Melanie Griffith, 64, who went on to be a massively successful actress herself, and had a daughter Dakota Johnson, 32, who’s also a beloved movie star. It’s no surprise that Melanie and Dakota have gone on to such great careers, with such a great actress to look up to as a mom and grandma. Tippi celebrated her 92nd birthday on Wednesday January 19, and Melanie wrote a touching tribute to honor her mom. “You are so beautiful, tenacious, gracious, elegant and YOU ARE 92!” she wrote on Instagram. Here are five things to know about Tippi!
