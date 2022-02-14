Queen Naija Serenades The Hustlers With “Hate Our Love” Acapella

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Nicki Minaj is proving that summer bodies have no days off! The rap star took to Instagram to promote her latest project while lounging in all pink at what looked like a tropical pool. She donned a neon pink string bikini along with a matching Barbie pink wig which she wore parted over to one side. She served face and body as she kicked her feet up on the rocks that lined the pool and showed off her blinged-out anklets that she added to each ankle to help enhance her look. She posed in front of a beautiful backdrop with palm trees, greenery, and a clear blue sky as her canvas.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO