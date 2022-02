Apex Legends has released a new trailer that gives a full rundown of its newest Legend, Mad Maggie. Though Monday’s gameplay trailer revealed what Maggie’s abilities would be, this latest trailer gives us an extended look at the new character in action. Her Riot Drill tactical will attach to barriers—including Gibraltar’s Dome—and burn enemies on the other side of them. Her Wrecking Ball ultimate damages players it hits and leaves tiny speed boosts that friendlies can use in its wake. On top of that, her passive is Warlord’s Ire, and that lets her run faster with shotguns equipped.

