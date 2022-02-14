ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Alexander Announces End Of Impact Contract And Work Visa

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Alexander is now a free agent. He is also in a tough spot as his US work visa has expired. In a tweet announcing the news, Josh Alexander revealed his lack of a US work visa is forcing him to cancel dates with Terminus Wrestling and AML Wrestling later this...

