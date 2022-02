LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter what happens over the coming weeks, South Harrison boys basketball has a trophy to show for its 2021-22 season. The Class AA No. 6 Hawks captured the West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament title Saturday with a 74-60 win over Tygarts Valley, improving to 17-0 in the process. More regular-season and postseason tests await South Harrison, but it’s not every day you get to lift a trophy and cut down a net in front of your home crowd.

