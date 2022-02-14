Kidney disease affects African Americans at a higher rate

February is Black History Month. Doctors are putting the spotlight on kidney disease and African Americans. Black Americans are almost 4 times as likely as white Americans to develop kidney failure.

“The most common cause of kidney failure in the US is diabetes,” said Dr. Crystal Gadegbeku, Chair of Kidney Medicine for Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute. Hypertension and family history can also play a role in developing the disease.

Richard Anderson has been battling multiple health problems. “Diabetes mainly but COPD and when I hit 50, congestive heart failure,” explained the 54-year-old Anderson.

While doctors were treating his heart failure they discovered he also has kidney disease.

“Unfortunately, I lost my mom to it at the very young age of 61,” he explained. Anderson is determined not to follow in her footsteps. “I don’t want this to be my stamp on life,” he said.

That’s why he is doing everything he can to fight it.

