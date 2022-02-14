ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Day 3 of 2022 sturgeon spearing season: 124 total fish harvested

By NBC 26 Staff
 22 hours ago
On the third day of the 2022 sturgeon spearing season, the Wisconsin DNR reports spearers harvested 124 total fish, with 92 harvested on Lake Winnebago and 32 harvested on the Upriver Lakes.

The Upriver Lakes season has reached the 90% cap trigger for the adult female harvest caps, the DNR says, meaning that the Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing season will close tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

The Upriver Lakes 3-day totals have reached 43 juvenile females, 85 adult females, and 196 males for a total of 324 fish. So far, the DNR says the season success rate on the Upriver Lakes is 67.5%, with one day of spearing remaining.

Spearers harvested very few fish on Lake Winnebago on Monday. The 3-day total stands at 81 juvenile females, 232 adult females, and 203 males harvested. Each of the Lake Winnebago sex-specific harvest caps remain far from being reached and the DNR is anticipating a 16-day Lake Winnebago season.

