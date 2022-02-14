Lehigh Valley individual wrestling rankings: Four new No. 1s in last set before the individual postseason

Saucon Valley's Ty Pfizenmayer, top, beat Notre Dame-GP's Jared Blobe during the PIAA Class 2A team wrestling final Saturday at Hershey's Giant Center. The Panthers went on to a 29-22 victory for the championship. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Four new No. 1s and two revamped weight classes highlight the final set of Lehigh Valley wrestling rankings before the individual postseason.

Two stellar freshmen made their descent. A two-time state champion returned after 23 months off. A talented freshman made his varsity debut.

And Brian Keller and Roger Gehring made District 11 officials proud by working an entire weekend without getting screamed at. They were outstanding all three days in Hershey doing Classes 2A and 3A matches.

There were so many highs from District 11′s domination at the PIAA team tournaments. There are four trophies that represent a weekend to be proud of.

That’s all out the window now as the focus shifts to the individual postseason.

So, enjoy the latest set of rankings.

Lehigh Valley individual wrestling rankings

(Entering Tuesday)

106 POUNDS

1. Fr. Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic: 29-2

2. So. Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP: 31-8

3. Fr. Shane McFillin, Bethlehem Catholic: 9-1

4. Fr. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley: 37-7

5. Fr. Zach Berwick, Stroudsburg: 24-3

Honorable mention (in alphabetical order) : Giovanni DiBiagio, Wilson (24-11); Blake Dergham, Parkland (27-9); Trey Dieter, Northern Lehigh (8-7); Jaden Figueroa, Executive Education (11-7); Caiden Fleckenstein, Southern Lehigh (14-15); Jacob Hall, Lehighton (21-10); Sam Hunter, Faith Christian (17-6); Chris Kelly, Easton (24-7); Dayvion Marshmon, Whitehall (13-11); Colby Martinelli, Pennridge (16-7); Jomar Medina, Freedom (17-10); Jasiah Pagan, Liberty (19-8); Dominic Rizzotto, Nazareth (14-5); Aiden Schlier, Tamaqua (23-11); Henry Snyder, Jim Thorpe (15-11); Kellen Trotter, Palmerton (10-10); Gabe Tulone, Upper Perkiomen (24-7); Isaac Williams, Quakertown (20-12)

On the shelf : Fr. Hunter Brown, Stroudsburg (9-4); Fr. Levi Kunkel, Tamaqua (11-6)

Of note : Status quo here. Desmond is starting to realize his potential. His 3-1 UTB win over Nazareth’s Tahir Parkins was huge in Bethlehem Catholic claiming its fourth PIAA Class 3A team title. Smith had a stellar 4-0 state tournament, including another win over Hubert. McFillin’s ability to step in with Desmond moving up was instrumental for the Golden Hawks. He will be a lineup mainstay the next three seasons. Hubert had two wins and a technical fall in his 4-1 state tournament. Berwick was off. In honorable mention, Hunter was 2-1 in his first state team tournament. Williams was 3-0. Rizzotto was 3-2.

113

1. Fr. Gauge Botero, Faith Christian: 35-6

2. Fr. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth: 26-3, 3-

3. Fr. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic: 22-8

4. Jr. Carson Wagner, Northampton: 20-4

5. So. Cole Coffin, Pennridge: 25-7

Honorable mention : Justin Adamson, Quakertown (15-12); Aaron Ciampittiello, Parkland (14-1); Gabe Erbe, Tamaqua (24-11); Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley (28-5); Mikhail Hartranft, Catasauqua (18-16); Rex Jarrett, Southern Lehigh (15-15); Santino Micci, Wilson (16-10); Matt Milkowich, Upper Perkiomen (16-4); Evan Moretz, Freedom (13-11); Mark Ortiz, Stroudsburg (25-7); Damond Pascoe, Whitehall (12-11); Charlie Pavis, Bethlehem Catholic (7-3); Scotty Raymond, Pocono Mountain East (5-4)

On the shelf : Sr. Kaleb Contes, Parkland (8-6); Jr. Tristan Hofman, Freedom (18-10)

Of note : Botero returns to the top spot here after a stellar 3-0 showing at the 2A state tournament. He beat three quality foes — all at 120. Parkins slips to No. 2 after going 3-2 in 3A, with losses to state No. 1 (at 106) Desmond and returning state runner-up Cael Nasdeo of Williamsport. Campbell had a 3-0 week at states for the Golden Hawks. Wagner and Coffin were off. In HM, Grogg had a 4-1 week for the 2A state champion Panthers. Milkowich was 2-0 in a double dual.

120

1. Sr. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP: 26-10

2. Jr. Cael McIntyre, Bethlehem Catholic: 23-8

3. Jr. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth: 21-2

4. So. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown: 32-4

5. Jr. C.J. Horvath, Freedom: 28-5

Honorable mention : Jackson Albert, Saucon Valley (23-11); Jake Brown, Stroudsburg (17-10); Jack Evans, Liberty (13-13); Ben Fanelli, Easton (17-15); Aidan Gruber, Lehighton (29-6); John Haubert, Palisades (13-8); Nate Kresge, Parkland (16-12); Ed Lauritsen, Pleasant Valley (11-9); Josh Marrero, Pocono Mountain East (14-10); Josh Merkel, Palmerton (12-12); Carver Moyer, Salisbury (19-9); Austin Noe, Northampton (18-7); Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen (28-3); Jaron Trimmer, Wilson (20-11)

Of note : Schweitzer ascends to No. 1 after a 4-0 run in the 2A state team tournament and McIntyre’s loss to Bunting in one of a few bouts between Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth in which the coaches and competitors took issue with the officiating. McIntyre only competed in one other match. Bunting was 5-0, but stays behind McIntyre for now because the Golden Hawk has two wins this year over the Blue Eagle. Ziegler was 3-0 with three decisions decided by two points each, including one in sudden victory. Horvath did not wrestle. In HM, Moyer was 5-0 with five pins. Rozanski was 2-0.

126

1. Sr. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic: 32-5

2. Jr. Oliver Fairchild, Easton: 23-7

3. Sr. Braxton Appello-Fries, Nazareth: 24-11

4. Fr. Chase Hontz, Faith Christian: 25-8

5. So. Keegan Demarest, Pocono Mountain East: 18-8

Honorable mention : Kam Abboud, Liberty (20-11); Johnny Colon, Whitehall (20-4); Phoenix DelVecchio, Parkland (15-8); Marco Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic (10-0); Everett Lata, Pleasant Valley (18-9); Reinaldo Lebron, Freedom (24-7); Dillon Lombardi, Palmerton (11-6); Hector Mateo, Saucon Valley (22-14); Austin Rex, Northern Lehigh (13-9); Jesse Scott, Emmaus (19-8); Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe (24-11); Landon Uhler, Bangor (17-8); Jacob Wehr, Notre Dame-GP (16-12); Savannah Witt, Palisades (10-5); J.J. Wohlbach, Wilson (16-12)

On the shelf : Fr. Devlin Chevere, Northampton (8-8)

Of note : No changes here. Frinzi beat Appello-Fries for a third consecutive time thanks to a reversal midway through the third period. Appello-Fries won his four other state matchups, including one over Waynesburg Central’s Zander Phaturos. Hontz was 3-0 in 2A states. Fairchild and Demarest were off. In HM, Mateo’s 10-5 win in the 2A state final clinched the Panthers’ first PIAA title.

132

1. Sr. Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP: 30-9

2. Fr. Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic: 11-1

3. Fr. Collin Gaj, Quakertown: 32-5

4. Fr. Max Stein, Faith Christian: 25-8

5. Jr. Jake Doone, Nazareth: 25-10s

Honorable mention : Marco Albanese, Emmaus (26-3); Cole Brown, Catasauqua (22-11); Ashton Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic (8-7); Tyler Cunningham, Whitehall (25-8); Javien DeLeon, Liberty (23-3); Josh Griffith, Pleasant Valley (17-11); Rider Heckman, Wilson (13-7); Mikey Hollar, Pocono Mountain East (18-9); Leo Kern, Parkland (18-11); Derek King, Palmerton (16-6); Sam Kuhns, Pennridge (24-6); Shae Linegar, Easton (11-14); Todd McGann, Quakertown (22-14); Aidan Micheli, Northampton (18-8); Connor Nicholas, Saucon Valley (20-10); John Samy, Salisbury (24-7); Cam Wickemeyer, Freedom (12-10)

On the shelf : So. George Pavis, Bethlehem Catholic (5-2)

Of note : This weight class is the first of two that is radically different because of those returning from injuries or descending from another weight classes. Chletsos and Rath stay 1-2 are 4-0 weekends at states. Gaj drops from No. 2 at 138 to No. 3 here after a 3-0 state team tournament including a win over a returning state medalist. Stein continues to grind against stellar competition. He drops from No. 5 at 138 to No. 4 here after a 2-1 record at 2A states, including a win over a returning state medalist (Benton’s Ethan Kolb). Doone drops from No. 3 at 138 to No. 5 here after a tough week at states. His losses were to four state-ranked standouts, including Rath. DeLeon and Cunningham, who were off, drop out of the top 5. In HM, Albanese got a pin in his only action. Samy was 5-0 with three pins. Nicholas came off the shelf to post a 3-1 record.

138

1. Sr. Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley: 5-0

2. Jr. Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic: 33-0

3. Sr. Nick Velde, Emmaus: 26-2

4. Jr. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame-GP: 29-11

5. Fr. Gavin Carroll, Quakertown: 24-10

Honorable mention : Mason Basara, Northampton (6-7); Robbie Bibeau, East Stroudsburg North (11-12); Joey Bodnar, Freedom (18-10); Eli Dellicker, Northwestern (15-12); Gavin Fehr, Catasauqua (29-8); Jacob Ferguson, Lehighton (13-11); Caleb Gaffney, Palmerton (13-14); Cael Harmon, Pocono Mountain East (14-8); Nolan Krazer, Easton (12-8); Omari LaMothe, Pocono Mountain West (13-13); Tristan Minnich, Wilson (12-11); Michael Ortiz, Stroudsburg (17-11); Ayden Rader, Nazareth (25-13); Travis Riefenstahl, Saucon Valley (22-9); Hudson Saylor, Whitehall (13-12); Jacob Schlier, Tamaqua (19-9); Aldin Vukel, Pleasant Valley (17-11); Cody Wagner, Faith Christian (21-12)

On the shelf : Jr. Braedon Alder, Southern Lehigh (25-3); Sr. Alex Hanley, Northampton (4-3)

Of note : When does an unbeaten state champion get bumped down? When a two-time state champion returns from injury. Kasak obliterated four 3A state foes with first-period pins, but slides down one to No. 2 to make room for Crookham. The Panther was 5-0 in his return after 23 months away. He picked up four bonus-point victories and a decision over state No. 7 Kobin Karper of Boiling Springs. With two others moving down to 132, Velde moves up one to No. 3 after a pin in his only action. Vaughn re-enters the rankings at No. 4. Carroll drops from No. 5 at 152 to No. 5 here after a 2-1 week in the 3A state tournament, losing only 4-3 to state No. 6 Lonzy Vielma of Connellsville. Wagner comes up from No. 3 at 132 and is the odd man out after a tough week at 2A states. In HM, Rader’s two losses in 3A state tournament were to returning state champions Kasak and Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church.

145

1. Sr. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP: 34-9

2. Sr. Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian: 27-8

3. Sr. Nick Foster, Nazareth: 26-10

4. Fr. Charlie Scanlan, Bethlehem Catholic: 20-7

5. Sr. Cael Markle, Saucon Valley: 30-9

Honorable mention : Zach Borzio, Quakertown (27-13); Deacon Dickinson, Southern Lehigh (20-10); Lukas Ferguson, Lehighton (18-9); C.J. Fritz, Northampton (14-7); Jaryn Hartranft, Catasauqua (34-3); Lincoln Hower, Faith Christian (22-8); Gio Iadonisi, Pennridge (12-7); Chris Jurado, Freedom (18-12); Dennis Lombardi, Palmerton (26-6); Juan Moya, Parkland (24-9); Seth Pascoe, Whitehall (14-10); Ryan Santiago, Liberty (23-4); Lebron Simms, Easton (15-10); Mike Steigerwalt, Tamaqua (14-7)

On the shelf : Sr. Aaron Gardner, Palmerton (0-0); Jr. Cameron Simms, Easton (6-3); Jr. Riley Hughes, Bethlehem Catholic (5-1)

Of note : Maag drops down here from 152 for the final time to goes back to No. 1 after a 4-0 state weekend included another win over Markle. Alderfer drops to No. 2 after a 3-0 week in 2A. Foster stays at No. 3 after a 4-1 week with wins over returning state medalist and close friend Cole Homet and Scanlan, who slides from No. 2 to No. 4. Foster’s loss was to returning state medalist Riley Bower of Williamsport. Scanlan was 3-1. Markle stays at No. 5 after a 3-2 week that included his 100th win. His 101st was more valuable to the Panthers’ state title run. He recovered from a 10-2 hole to pin Quaker Valley’s Justin Richey. Hower drops from 152 to HM here. He was 3-0 at 2A states.

152

1. Jr. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton: 23-1

2. Jr. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic: 9-1

3. Jr. Dom Wheatley, Nazareth: 26-12

4. Sr. Xavier Arner, Whitehall: 26-2

5. Jr. Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley: 25-8

Honorable mention : Connor Bevan, Freedom (27-8); Dalton Clymer, Northwestern (17-6); Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic (8-3); James Geiger, Easton (16-13); Gabe Heaney, Jim Thorpe (28-4); Vinny Hebel, Nazareth (1-3); Trey Miletics, Bethlehem Catholic (6-5); Josh Montesino, Dieruff (12-9); Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-GP (17-13); Evan Raposo, East Stroudsburg North (15-11); Sami Reece, Pocono Mountain West (7-7); Drew Schmidt, Emmaus (11-7)

On the shelf : Sr. Chris Arciuolo, Saucon Valley (16-2); Jr. Dylan Reed, Easton (5-5); Sr. Caidan Poff, Bangor (5-3)

Of note : Maag’s exit creates one void. Condomitti, who was off, stays at No. 1. Harmon has looked really good since returning from an ankle injury. The returning state medalist was 3-0 at 3A team states to move up one spot to No. 2. Wheatley also moves up one after a 3-2 week at 3A team states. Both losses were to state-ranked 160-pounders. Arner, who was off, also bumps up one spot to No. 4. Scrivanich came off the bench at 160 to move to No. 5 here. Ramsay, who was No. 4 at 145, drops to HM here after a 2-2 week. In HM, Clymer was 2-0 with two technical falls.

160

1. Jr. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP: 31-9

2. Jr. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic: 18-6

3. Sr. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth: 26-8

4. Sr. Christian Reid, Liberty: 22-7

5. Jr. Adrian Gacek, Parkland: 29-5

Honorable mention : Mason Beckowski, Saucon Valley (14-7); Mason Brensinger, Northwestern (10-2); Joey Confer, Northampton (11-6); Talan Hogan, Pennridge (22-6); Ryan King, Southern Lehigh (19-13); Daniel Lucykanish, Palmerton (14-2); Noah MacIlroy, Freedom (21-10); Dennis Nugra, Pocono Mountain West (11-11); Jared Rohn, Saucon Valley (2-1); Quin Scott, Emmaus (18-8); Gavin Sopko, Pocono Mountain East (7-8); Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian (25-8); Cam Tinajero, Jim Thorpe (33-6)

On the shelf : Sr. Alex Garcia, Executive Education (4-4); Sr. Alex Klaver, Bangor (13-7)

Of note : Garcia (4-0 at 2A states) and Muth (3-0 at 3A states) stay 1-2, respectively. Garcia had four bonus-point wins. Muth had another win over Wheatley, this time in SV in a controversially officiated match. Fairchild, who was 4-1 at states, moves up from No. 5 to No. 3. His lone loss was to Thomas at 172. Reid, who lost bumping up to 172 against Haubert, and Gacek each slide down one spot. In HM, Sugalski was 3-0 at 2A states with two first-period pins and a major. Brensinger was 2-0. Rohn was 2-1 in his varsity debut.

172

1. Jr. Jake Jones, Saucon Valley: 36-3

2. Jr. Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic: 22-6

3. So. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown: 27-7

4. Jr. Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame-GP: 18-11

5. So. Danny Haubert, Palisades: 19-8

Honorable mention : Gannon Brinker, Pen Argyl (10-7); Jack Brion, Emmaus (15-7); Rocky Cappolella, Northampton (11-7); Luis Del Rosario, Catasauqua (14-14); James DeLuise, Bethlehem Catholic (12-10); Cole Eberts, Tamaqua (25-12); Ryan Gallagher, Pennridge (17-9); Jared Karabinus, Freedom (25-6); Toby Linn, Salisbury (6-5); Christian London, Stroudsburg (11-9); Marcus McNeill, East Stroudsburg South (12-10); Giovani Macario, Easton (17-14); Lucas Miller, Northwestern (22-9); Jeremy Mooney, Palmerton (7-7); Jared Newhall, Jim Thorpe (21-7); Mikeal Palmieri, Parkland (11-11); Cade Sawyer, Southern Lehigh (17-15); Caleb Sine, Faith Christian (10-8)

On the shelf : Jr. Noah Okamoto, Nazareth (10-4)

Of note : Jones was a hero during the Panthers’ 2A state team title run with a pair of pins in the semis and final that produced huge momentum swings that Chestnut Ridge and Notre Dame-GP never recovered from. He stays at No. 1. Thomas stays at No. 2 after a 3-0 week at 3A team states. Lachman moves up one spot to No. 3 after a 2-1 showing at states. His loss was to returning state 4th Jared Keslar of Connellsville. Tettemer slides down to No. 4 after a 2-2 weekend at 2A states. Haubert stays at No. 5 thanks to a quality win over Reid. In HM, Miller was 2-0.

189

1. Jr. Sonny Sasso, Nazareth: 35-0

2. Sr. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley: 23-7

3. Sr. Wayne McIntyre, East Stroudsburg North: 23-4

4. Jr. Melquan Warren, Whitehall: 22-6

5. So. Joey LaPenna, Notre Dame-GP: 23-12

Honorable mention : Deven Armbruster, Lehighton (18-9); Chad Beller, Catasauqua (14-12); John Buday, Tamaqua (14-14); Michael Fluck, Southern Lehigh (25-9); Jakub Gloc, Central Catholic (15-11); Gian Greggo, Pen Argyl (17-10); Jake Gross, Emmaus (13-17); Aaron Kirby, Stroudsburg (17-11); Caleb McDermott, Jim Thorpe (15-3); Alex Neely, Parkland (24-9); Dylan Osorio, East Stroudsburg South (16-11); Nathan Peters, Northwestern (11-10); Kaden Roesener, Quakertown (23-14); Brandon Stiehler, Pocono Mountain West (18-6); James Syracuse, Pleasant Valley (24-2); Auggie Warke, Bethlehem Catholic (14-9)

On the shelf : Sr. Michael Hynes, Easton (14-3)

Of note : It would be nice to see Sasso and Mount Lebanon’s Mac Stout wrestle right now. Both are crushing foes. Sasso was 5-0 at 3A states with four pins and a major. Four of his wins came at 215. He is 35-0 with 26 pins. Stout, a state runner-up two years ago before missing last year’s postseason with an injury, is 30-0 with 19 pins and is ranked No. 1 in the state. Sasso is second. Csencsits stays at No. 2 in these rankings after a 3-0 showing following a three-week layoff because of injury. McIntyre, Warren and LaPenna also stay put. LaPenna was 3-1 at states, losing only to Csencsits. In HM, McDermott had a pin in his first action in more than a month.

215

1. Sr. Chase Levey, Nazareth: 32-4

2. Sr. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley: 20-0

3. Sr. Jared Groller, Emmaus: 23-6

4. Sr. Makei Hubert, Northampton: 9-2

5. Jr. Jared Blobe, Notre Dame-GP: 20-11

Honorable mention : Zayd Afif, Parkland (9-7); James Barruzza, Pleasant Valley (14-11); Tyler Cocciolillo, Easton (15-8); Xavier Dantzler, Pennridge (6-6); Ron Davis, Pocono Mountain West (12-9); Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh (11-5); Gauge Hartney, Lehighton (8-6); Jared Kelly, Southern Lehigh (17-15); Damian Keyes, Stroudsburg (11-14); Ben Krauss, Salisbury (23-8); Mitch Miller, Central Catholic (16-4); Pedro Morillo, Allen (7-7); Wyatt Sherer, Lehighton (19-10); Noah Schlofer, Northwestern (22-9); Nico Spezza, Bethlehem Catholic (8-13); Malachi Walters, Pocono Mountain West (5-3)

On the shelf : Jr. Donavin Albert, Tamaqua (9-9); Jr. Carson Czarnecki, Northampton (0-1); Jr. Tommy Flud, Upper Perkiomen (17-7); Jr. Drew Tibbitts, Quakertown (6-4)

Of note : While we’re wishing for things, how cool would it be for Levey and Mahaffey to meet. Mahaffey missed the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic and everything else on Saucon’s schedule because of an injury. That’s where the meeting could have happened. Levey missed almost all of his sophomore season because he was hurt. No changes here. Levey was 4-1 at 3A states, losing only to two-time state runner-up Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg Central. Mahaffey was 5-0 with three pins and a major. Blobe was 2-2, including a loss to Mahaffey. In HM, Schlofer was 2-0. Krauss was 5-0 with three pins, a major and a decision over Miller.

285

1. So. Sean Kinney, Nazareth: 29-2

2. Sr. Freddie Retter, Quakertown: 28-3

3. Sr. Leo Muzika, Faith Christian: 26-9

4. Sr. Matt Cruise, Easton: 28-4

5. Jr. Ty Pfizenmayer, Saucon Valley: 31-9

Honorable mention : Matt Burton, Nazareth (2-1); Sam Frame, Northern Lehigh (13-4); Trevor Gitski, Emmaus (22-7); Dakota Graham, Pen Argyl (18-8); Ricky Houser, Lehighton (16-7); Mason Ludlow, Notre Dame-GP (19-10); Glenn Pittius, Pocono Mountain West (18-2); Anthony Saed, Whitehall (13-9); Greg Soto, Dieruff (9-9); Gareth Till, East Stroudsburg South (13-10); Elijah Thompson, Bethlehem Catholic (15-12); Chase Washington, Pennridge (10-11)

On the shelf : Jr. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-GP (0-0)

Of note : No changes here. Kinney was active and aggressive in his three wins in Hershey. He left state medal contenders Charles Crews of Williamsport and Noah Tustin of Waynesburg Central bruised and worn out. Retter was 3-0 with two pins and a 10-3 decision. Muzika lost to West Perry’s standout 215-pounder Brad Morrison (ranked second) at 2A states. Pfizenmayer was 4-1, losing only to state No. 2-ranked Patrick Cutchember of Quaker Valley. He gave up 53.3 and 64.6 pounds, respectively, while bumping up to 285. But he still won those bouts.

