ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to DOJ

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Bowling Green Daily News
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice. Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals over efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. The panel is seeking testimony and records from former Trump campaign members as well as state elected officials. The latest subpoenas come more than a month after the committee issued subpoenas to 14 people over the submission of false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Bowling Green Daily News

Arizona election chief sues AG over prosecution threat

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich after he threatened to prosecute her if she temporarily shuts down for a required update to an online system that allows election candidates to collect the signatures they need to qualify for the ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
tonemadison.com

Protect ya neck from Rebecca Kleefisch

The Republican gubernatorial front-runner goes for the throat. Illustration: An outline of Rebecca Kleefisch over a background of blurry static. Background via get directly down on Flickr. The most obvious thing to say about the Republican Party primary for governor of Wisconsin is that they are doing a lackluster job...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Denies Kleefisch Election Lawsuit

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a lawsuit by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch seeking to overturn guidance from the state’s elections agency on absentee ballot drop boxes, polling places and voting in nursing homes. The 4-3 ruling by the court against Kleefisch, who is running for governor, comes...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Donald Trump
wizmnews.com

Proposed election law changes not about restoring faith and integrity in our elections

Wisconsin lawmakers have unveiled a series of bills designed to make changes to our election laws. Unfortunately, each of these bills are designed to invoke partisanship into our election rules. Under the proposals, those who vote absentee would have just two weeks prior to the election to fill them out and return them. Any absentee ballot which is missing any information would be returned to the voter to fix. Under current rules, local clerks typically fill in the information after calling the voter. Another bill would make it a felony for someone other than the voter or their immediate family to return a completed ballot. That effectively nullifies group voting events like happened at a rally in Madison prior to the last election. Other bills would make it difficult for voters to be considered “indefinitely confined.” Yet another would disallow automatically mailing absentee ballots to those who requested them as happens in the city of La Crosse. You would have to request one for each election, rather than a year’s worth at a time. Most glaringly, lawmakers want to have a say in how elections are run, forcing the independent Wisconsin Elections Commission to seek legislative approval before changing any rules. Supporters say these new laws are needed to restore faith and integrity in our elections, but it is hard to see how letting the politicians get their fingers in election rules does much for faith and integrity.
LA CROSSE, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Republicans propose constitutional ban on election grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to make it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections. Three Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday proposed the ban as an amendment to the state constitution, which could be put in front of voters to consider as soon as next year.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans Introducing New Set of Proposed Changes for State Election Laws

(Terry Bell, WRN) Republicans are introducing a new set of proposed changes for Wisconsin election laws. Newly-introduced bills build off the report from the legislative audit bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The package would include new limits on which voters are considered to be indefinitely confined, a new requirement for social security numbers on absentee ballots, and a ban on the so-called ‘Zuckerbucks” partnerships.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Proposed GOP election bills a fast-track to voter suppression

Madison, WI – This week, GOP legislators put forward 8 election-related bills designed to suppress the vote and give the Republican-controlled body more control over elections administration in Wisconsin. In a rush to get them to the Governor’s desk before campaign season, they gave legislators just 1 day or less to sign on. There’s no two ways about it, these bills are a fast-track to voter suppression.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Republicans#Ap#Department Of Justice#State#Democrats#Democratic#The Walker Kleefisch
Urban Milwaukee

Murphy’s Law: Can Nicholson Beat Kleefisch?

Talk about naked ambition. For the longest time Republican Kevin Nicholson said he would run for U.S. Senator if Ron Johnson stepped down, or else he’d run for governor. So his campaign theme might be “I can’t be senator so please elect me as your governor.”. Not...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ proposed election security office inches closer to reality

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a new office to investigate elections crimes, and he just might get it. A state Senate committee advanced a new slate of changes to the state’s election laws on Tuesday that included the creation of a 15-person Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Secretary of State’s Office, which could be the first of its kind in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Bowling Green Daily News

Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was scheduled to vote Tuesday on measures that push back against COVID-19 vaccine requirements and aim to shield workers who do not want to protect themselves from the virus by being inoculated. The bills were being taken up in the wake...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bowling Green Daily News

Effort by WVa Dems to protect Equal Rights Amendment fails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia House Democrats failed on Monday to stop the progression of a Republican majority-backed resolution to rescind the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. The state Senate moved quickly Friday to approve the resolution, declaring that the Equal Rights Amendment — the...
POLITICS
Bowling Green Daily News

NC justices examine legality of voter ID, tax amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More litigation on voting, redistricting and race reached North Carolina's Supreme Court on Monday, as justices began deciding if two constitutional amendments should be struck down because lawmakers who put them on the ballot were elected thanks to distorted district boundaries. The state Supreme Court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

GOP base turns on Vos as an election conspiracy theorist gets in race for governor

A Republican base focused on the 2020 election turns on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. A growing number of Republicans outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol are furious with the Assembly Speaker and are demanding that he resign from his leadership position after he punished Rep. Timothy Ramthun over false claims about the 2020 election — a move that helped catapult the Fond du Lac County lawmaker to a campaign for governor.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy