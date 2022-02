The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection has released it’s Top Ten list of consumer complaints in 2021. Division Administrator Lara Sutherlin says telemarketing complaints continue to be the top consumer concern in Wisconsin. Sutherlin says landlord-tenant complaints is number two on the list. Identity theft, home improvement, telecommunications, medical service, and motor vehicle repair, accessories and parts and sales also make the list. Coming in at number 10 are complaints regarding entertainment and recreation. Overall the Bureau of Consumer Protection worked to resolve more than 11,750 consumer complaints, returning more than $11.1 million to Wisconsin consumers. To file a complaint you can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO