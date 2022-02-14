Man charged with breaking and entering, assaulting law enforcement in Sunday evening incident in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A Blacksburg man is behind bars after being charged with multiple crimes including an attempted breaking and entering in Patrick County.

Deputies with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office say Ronald Scott Richards, Jr., 30, was identified as a suspect in an attempted breaking and entering of the Dan River Grocery store in Ararat that took place on Sunday, shortly after 8 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man, later identified as Richards, walking near Homeplace Road.

One of the deputies attempted to take Richards into custody; however, he began to fight with the deputy.

During the incident, Richards reportedly grabbed the deputy’s flashlight and attempted to strike the deputy with it while they were both on the ground.

The deputy then punched Richards several times and ultimately was able to subdue Richards and take him into custody.

After being transported to jail, Richards reportedly punched another deputy in the neck while being booked.

Richards has also been charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and destruction of property, along with the breaking and entering charge.

Richards and the two deputies each received minor injuries in the exchanges but did not require outside medical attention.

Richards is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.