ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Snowmaggedon a year later

By Zach Verdea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rrhco_0eEPzu0v00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You wouldn’t be able to tell, but this time last year Texas was dealing with record snowfall.

“We had more snow in that week than we had I think in the history or at least since the 80s,” WFPD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said.

And power grid failures.

“We had more power outages since the tornado of 1979,” Prillaman said.

CRIME NEWS: Suspect in custody after high-speed chase

That dragged on for five straight days in February of 2021.

“We had the coldest sustained temperatures, maybe in our history and we had the first statewide decleration of emergency in the middle of a pandemic,” Prillaman said. “Any one of those taxes an organization or jursidiction like ours, so to have, in essence, all five of those going at the same time, really put a stress on the system.”

Increased stress on Prillaman and his crews but also Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and the cities spread throughout the county as he dealt with outages of his own at home.

“Luckily, I had kind of prepared. I had my county radio, my HAM radio and everything there, so I could stay in communication with cell phone and ran a small operation center out of my kitchen,” Gossom said.

During that stretch, WFFD was plenty busy responding to almost 10 house fires in five days and countless other calls for help as many were braving the cold in the dark.

“No different than everyone else. We didnt have a crystal ball to tell us when it was going to end, we struggled with how much do you do today if it’s going to end tomorrow? And, how much do you do tomorrow if its going to end the next day? So that constant monitoring of weather looking at our resources, listening to what the community needed, meant that we came into a new day and new set of challenges every single day,” Prillaman said.

Also working with local churches with power to shelter those in need, Prillaman adds that helps prepare for the next time. And same goes for Gossom. As the county took the lessons they learned and applied them this year.

“The sheriff did run back through generator procedures with everyone, they had that done, all the commissioners had their precinct crew vehicles ready, we looked at a number of things to ready up in case it was similar to the year before,” Gossom said.

One year later, the sun shines bright as many take what they learned from snowmaggedon 2021 to make things better for us in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

One killed in rollover wreck near Comanche

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Comanche, Oklahoma, was killed in an early-morning wreck in Stephens County. According to Oklahoma DPS, around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, February 13, a Chevy Silverado traveling south on County Road 2720 departed the roadway to the left, rolled two times and ejected the driver and passenger. 45-year-old Jose Garcia […]
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Texoma's Homepage

Early voting underway in Texoma, here’s when and where you can cast your ballot

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The journey to the November 2022 Midterm Elections officially got underway Monday morning, February 14, when early voting ahead of the March 1 Primary Elections began. Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we want to ensure the citizens of Wichita County are informed prior to heading to the polls. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

5 years after ‘Dr. Death,’ doctors still come to Texas to leave pasts behind

Next week marks the five-year anniversary of Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch being sentenced to life in prison. Dubbed "Dr. Death," the case gained national attention, revealing how easy it can be for dangerous doctors to transfer between hospitals. A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. After KXAN started asking questions, the Texas Medical Board promised changes.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD respond to pin in crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a pin in crash Friday morning. The Wichita Falls Police Department on scene said one Nissan ran a red light at 9th Street and Holliday Street and struck another Nissan which was traveling westbound on 9th Street causing it to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Day#House Fires#Extreme Weather#Snowmaggedon#Kfdx#Wfpd#Ham#Wffd
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase that took place Monday morning. The high speed chase started just East of Henrietta, with the vehicle heading Southbound. According to officials on scene, the driver went past Bellevue and began heading North on Hwy 287. The driver of the vehicle exceeded […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

TXOLAN Alpaca Show brings people from more than 20 states

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the perfect day to go check out the alpacas at the MPEC as the TXOLAN Alpaca Show brought contestants from all over the country. From Montana to Oregon, California and so much more. This TXOLAN event brought people from 26 total states. Officials say they’ve been working on expanding their […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Texoma's Homepage

It’s a super Sunday for 42nd Scotland Sausage Fest

SCOTLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing says super Sunday in Scotland like the annual sausage fest. For the 42nd year, the Scotland Knights of Columbus had a line out the door for those anticipating this day all year. The money raised throughout the day benefits various Knights of Columbus charities including the rehab center in Wichita Falls. […]
SCOTLAND, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Night to Shine drive-thru kicks off 2022 festivities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Super Bowl wasn’t the only place raining down confetti. One Life Community Church once again held its drive-thru Night to Shine Celebration to kick off this year’s festivities. Great weather allowed them to go above and beyond last year’s event and their honored guest got an even warmer reception from […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clerk dead in overnight gas station shooting

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said the victim was 41 years old. We have since learned the victim was 51. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a gas station in Wichita Falls. The shooting happened between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy