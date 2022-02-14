Snowmaggedon a year later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You wouldn’t be able to tell, but this time last year Texas was dealing with record snowfall.

“We had more snow in that week than we had I think in the history or at least since the 80s,” WFPD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said.

And power grid failures.

“We had more power outages since the tornado of 1979,” Prillaman said.

That dragged on for five straight days in February of 2021.

“We had the coldest sustained temperatures, maybe in our history and we had the first statewide decleration of emergency in the middle of a pandemic,” Prillaman said. “Any one of those taxes an organization or jursidiction like ours, so to have, in essence, all five of those going at the same time, really put a stress on the system.”

Increased stress on Prillaman and his crews but also Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom and the cities spread throughout the county as he dealt with outages of his own at home.

“Luckily, I had kind of prepared. I had my county radio, my HAM radio and everything there, so I could stay in communication with cell phone and ran a small operation center out of my kitchen,” Gossom said.

During that stretch, WFFD was plenty busy responding to almost 10 house fires in five days and countless other calls for help as many were braving the cold in the dark.

“No different than everyone else. We didnt have a crystal ball to tell us when it was going to end, we struggled with how much do you do today if it’s going to end tomorrow? And, how much do you do tomorrow if its going to end the next day? So that constant monitoring of weather looking at our resources, listening to what the community needed, meant that we came into a new day and new set of challenges every single day,” Prillaman said.

Also working with local churches with power to shelter those in need, Prillaman adds that helps prepare for the next time. And same goes for Gossom. As the county took the lessons they learned and applied them this year.

“The sheriff did run back through generator procedures with everyone, they had that done, all the commissioners had their precinct crew vehicles ready, we looked at a number of things to ready up in case it was similar to the year before,” Gossom said.

One year later, the sun shines bright as many take what they learned from snowmaggedon 2021 to make things better for us in the future.

