Senators Push for Measure to be Included in 30 Day Budget Amendments. ALBANY, NY – After New York’s new Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, testified before the Senate Finance Committee that she would not review the state’s past pandemic policies as they relate to nursing homes, Senators Jim Tedisco and Sue Serino today introduced Legislation that would compel the Commissioner to do just that. The Senators—who have been longtime proponents of an independent investigation into the state’s COVID-19 nursing home policies—are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to include their legislation in her 30-Day Budget Amendments.

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO