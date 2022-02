FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another cold morning starts Tuesday, but warmer air will move in by the afternoon leading to a mild stretch of weather through mid-week. Temperatures will climb from the teens to the upper 30s and even low 40s south of Fort Wayne by late afternoon. Skies will remain partly cloudy with times of sunshine and light winds out of the south, making for a pleasant mid-winter day. Warmer air will continue to fill in through the evening, keeping overnight lows to the low 30s under partly cloudy skies as winds become breezy.

7 HOURS AGO