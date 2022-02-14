ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Patagonia, Others Threaten To Boycott Outdoor Retailer Show

cbslocal.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) – A conservation group and two dozen outdoor recreation companies including Patagonia, REI and The North Face say they will boycott the Outdoor Retailer trade show if it’s moved from Denver back to Salt Lake City. The...

denver.cbslocal.com

Westword

New South Park Episode Highlights Inequity in Colorado Cannabis Industry

Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone haven't limited their interest in the state's business community to resurrecting Casa Bonita. As Governor Jared Polis noted right before the creators of South Park announced that long-rumored deal in August, the two hometown heroes were about to kick off the Comedy Central show's 25th season.
DENVER, CO
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake courting Outdoor Retailer Show for possible return to Utah

DENVER (AP) — This year's Outdoor Retailer Snow Show was a shadow of itself at Denver’s Colorado Convention Center last month. The Colorado Sun reports that the coronavirus is an easy scapegoat. Historical schisms in the outdoor community are threatening an event that drew tens of thousands of...
DENVER, CO
Mens Journal

2022 Outdoor Retailer ‘Snow Show’ Was All About Resilience, Innovation and, Yes, Cool Gear

To start any conversation with an assumption the global pandemic is somehow waning seems naïve at best. While case numbers plunge in the U.S., we’ve all become too smart to make any big predictions. It’s a caveat we’re keeping in mind as we talk about the state of outdoor recreation while moving wearily through the next months or years of this interim period. But it’s worth examining where the radically changed world of outdoor recreation is and where it could be headed. In that regard, last week’s Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver served as a great jumping-off point.
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Group Protests COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside Governor’s Home In Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With megaphones, signs, and drums in hand, a group hit the streets in Boulder on Saturday morning with a message. Demonstrators gathered on Saturday outside Gov. Jared Polis’ home in Boulder to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “We’re out here because we all need to take a stand with what’s going on right now,” demonstrator Laura Lasater said. “We’re not anti-vaccine. We’re pro-choice.” (credit: CBS) Laster was one of several demonstrators with No Vax Mandates CO, a campaign against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and testing. By gathering outside Polis’ home, they called for an end all current mandates in Colorado. Lasater says her...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances. On April 30, the ban is lifted.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stronger Snowstorm: Why this system will be different for Colorado

Stronger Snowstorm: Why this system will be different for Colorado. Stronger Snowstorm: Why this system will be different for Colorado. Pinpoint Weather: When snow will arrive and how much will fall. 2 different ketamine cases stopped paramedics from practicing. Polis announces reelection campaign. Stronger snowstorm: Why this system will be...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Concern grows about new apartments coming too close to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since our story last Friday about opposition to a proposed apartment complex by adjacent homeowners, two similar situations have arisen -- a disturbing trend for residential neighborhoods and potentially problematic for local planners. Bob Sallee In addition to the planned project in the Briargate area of northeast Colorado Springs, The post Concern grows about new apartments coming too close to neighborhoods in Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Denver

‘We Belong Here’: Coloradans Rally For Day Without Immigrants

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of immigrants skipped out on work and chose not to patronize businesses Monday as part of a nationwide “day without immigrants” protest. Instead, the crowd of Colorado residents gathered in front of the State Capitol building, where they called for local and national leaders to pass immigration reform.  “We hope they think about us and fight with us,” said organizer Miny Trevizo.   (credit: CBS) Among the dozens of protestors were teachers and students from Montessori del Mundo in Aurora, where 90% of staff members are immigrants. On Monday, the charter school canceled classes so teachers and families could...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Thought There Was An Error’: Latest Xcel Energy Bills Stun Homeowners

DENVER (CBS4) – When Vicki Kelley of Denver opened her January Xcel Energy bill, her first thought was there must have been a mistake. At $400, it was about 1/3 more than what it would normally be. “I did a quadruple take,” said Kelley. She is not alone. Xcel customers are seeing bills 37% higher than normal due to spiking natural gas prices, according to the utility. It will soon get even more challenging as deferred rate increases will hit next month adding another 14% to residential bills. (credit: Xcel) “We understand that the price increases right now are difficult,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath,...
DENVER, CO

