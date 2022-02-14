Patagonia, Others Threaten To Boycott Outdoor Retailer Show

To start any conversation with an assumption the global pandemic is somehow waning seems naïve at best. While case numbers plunge in the U.S., we’ve all become too smart to make any big predictions. It’s a caveat we’re keeping in mind as we talk about the state of outdoor recreation while moving wearily through the next months or years of this interim period. But it’s worth examining where the radically changed world of outdoor recreation is and where it could be headed. In that regard, last week’s Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver served as a great jumping-off point.

ECONOMY ・ 15 DAYS AGO