STREATOR – Even though a central Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts from complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mandate that requires students to wear masks in the classroom on Friday, many area schools say they are not bound by that order. Streator Township High School switched to a remote learning day on Monday to give administration officials time to decide a course of action. Woodland School announced they would continue recommending masks. Ottawa High School Superintendent Dr. Michael Cushing announced that the judgement only applies to school districts named as participants in the lawsuit, and as they were not, they will continue to follow the mandates regarding masking, vaccinations, exclusions and weekly testing.

STREATOR, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO