ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

USDA Awards $220K To Help MD Seafood Processors With COVID-19 Costs

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6npN_0eEPzQjF00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded more than $220,000 to Maryland to help seafood processors offset costs associated with the pandemic, the federal agency said Monday.

“This funding for seafood processors and processing vessels will serve as a bridge, providing relief to an industry that was greatly affected by the pandemic as well as the resulting changes in consumer demand,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.

Grant funding can be used to cover workplace safety measures, such as personal protective equipment, air filters and cleaning supplies; shifts to online sales and marketing; retrofitting facilities with walk-up windows, plexiglass, heat lamps and other equipment; worker housing; transportation costs and other expenses.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture will receive the grants and distribute them to operators in the state.

The USDA distributed nearly $50 million through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program, with the bulk of the funding, nearly $31 million, going to Alaska.

Alaska is home to about 60% of the nation’s commercial fisheries, according to the Resource Development Council , a trade group in the state.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tillamookheadlightherald.com

USDA announces $50 Million in grants awarded to states to support the seafood industry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an investment of approximately $50 million in grants to support seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant Program (SPRS). This grant funding, to be distributed through state...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip To 715, Positivity Rate Stands At 3.78%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 700 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the positivity rate remains below 4%, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. With hospitalizations falling by 36 over the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands at 715. That’s down more than 99% from last month’s peak of 3,462 hospitalizations. The positivity rate rose slightly to 3.78%, a 0.01% increase since Monday and an 87% decrease compared to last month’s high when the rate flirted with 30%. As Maryland’s key health metrics continue to show signs of improvement, state and local...
MARYLAND STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

$4.2 million headed to Louisiana Seafood Processors

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $4,229,669 will be made available in grants for Louisiana’s seafood processors. Louisiana received the second-highest amount of the $50 million allotments. This funding is linked to COVID and the pandemic’s impact on the impacted fishing industry. For example, because of the shutdown of restaurants and lowered capacities in businesses, there was less demand.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
State
Alaska State
Local
Maryland Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Mask Policies Are Shifting Around The Decreasing COVID-19 Positivity Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in three months, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Maryland has fallen below 4%. As infections rapidly decline as well as other key metrics, COVID-19 mitigation measures are starting to peel off despite the CDC’s recommendation to mask up in communities with substantial or high transmission spread. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced the latest mask policy change on Monday. “As we approach the two-year mark of this pandemic, we are actively working to responsibly provide as much normalcy as possible for our employees and residents,” Olszewski said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland to lift mask requirement for workers, visitors in state buildings next week

Maryland’s mask mandate for workers and visitors in state buildings will be lifted next week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. Effective Feb. 22, masking would become optional inside places like Motor Vehicle Administration locations and other state buildings. Some localities in Maryland, such as Baltimore City, still have indoor masking mandates. Masks will be “strongly recommended” in ...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

University System of Maryland determining COVID-19 protocol modifications, including campus mask requirements

BALTIMORE, Md. – The University System of Maryland is working to determine modifications to their COVID-19 protocols, as the Omicron surge subsides across the state. USM officials say each university in the system has the individual authority to implement and adjust COVID mitigation strategies, guided by the needs of its campus and community populations. Those needs will vary from institution to institution, however, all universities in the system are reportedly using a measured, “step-down” approach to relaxing their protocols.
MARYLAND STATE
iebusinessdaily.com

County to help small businesses hurt by COVID-19

Very small businesses in Riverside County that have been hurt by COVID-19 may be eligible to receive help from the county. The office of economic development is offering $2,500 grants under its Riverside County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, according to a statement released Friday. A microbusiness must have no...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Processors#Wjz
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MARYLAND STATE
californiaagnet.com

USDA Provides Update on Implementation of Forthcoming Disaster Assistance

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided an update at the Cattle Industry Convention on forthcoming assistance for agricultural producers impacted by weather-related disasters in calendar years 2020 and 2021. “Over the past two years, as agricultural producers have struggled with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, many...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTXL ABC 27 News

USDA awards area rural businesses with grants

Businesses in north Florida and south Georgia were awarded grants from the United States Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. According to a news release, Leon County Florida's Orchard Pond Organics, LLC ($236,276 and $13,724) along with Georgia’s Goodson Pecans, LLC ($250,000), Georgia Organic Peanut Association, Inc. ($250,000), Southern Pasture Power, LLC ($250,000), Longleaf Ridge Farms, LLC ($250,000), New Communities at [Cypress] Pond ($250,000), Warrior Creek Premium Meats, LLC ($250,000), American Turmeric Company, Inc. ($250,000), JRE Services, LLC dba Rocking Chair Ranch ($250,000), Great American Cobbler Company ($250,000), along with Jackson County, Florida's Southern Grape Company, LLC ($49,999) and Southern Craft Products, LLC ($49,999) secured Value Added Producer grants .
LEON COUNTY, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

The cost of COVID-19 treatment, vaccinations by the numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an expensive endeavor in the U.S. when it comes to providing treatment in hospitals and ramping up vaccinations. Here are six things to know about the cost of COVID-19 treatment and vaccinations, as reported on by Becker's. 1. The median total cost of treatment for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WATE

HomeSource helping financially due to Covid-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After the effects of Covid-19, many are still needing financial assistance to stay afloat in mortgage and rent payments. HomeSource of East Tennessee creates sustainable housing, financial aid, and homeowner education programs for anyone who is ready to buy or rent a home. After the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots at hospital-based testing sites statewide

– The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at existing state testing sites next week. Expanding the availability of dedicated locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines is part of Governor Hogan’s Booster Action Plan, which also includes the new VaxCash 2.0 Promotion with the Maryland Lottery to further incentivize Marylanders to get a booster shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
The 74

A Cash Benefit for Families from Federal COVID Funds

One of the least discussed harms from school closures during the pandemic has been the extra costs families face with securing child care, finding alternative education arrangements and losing income due to missing work. State leaders must step in. Governors should use their American Rescue Plan funds to provide families with financial assistance to absorb […]
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

The Widely Available Low-Cost Drug That Could Fight COVID-19

A widely available and affordable drug, heparin, limits lung damage when inhaled by COVID-19 patients, according to world-first findings by researchers from The Australian National University (ANU). The researchers are coordinating multiple studies tracking hospital patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 13 countries who were given doses of inhaled heparin. ANU...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy