No injuries after car crashes into Holladay restauraunt

HOLLADAY, Utah — A driver crashed into the front of a local restaurant Monday afternoon.

Fortunately, nobody was injured. The impact shattered the glass door of Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen, and some damage to the door frame was visible.

Unified Police said an elderly man was turning left into the parking lot at around 6100 S. Highland Drive when he saw another vehicle coming. He accelerated to avoid a collision, but was not able to stop in time and hit the storefront.

The driver was not cited.

The sandwich shop appeared to still be serving customers after the accident.