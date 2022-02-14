ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Carolina Herrera brings splashes of color on Valentine's Day

ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyzSK_0eEPz7Hv00

Strong statement pieces in bold colors meant to emphasize bravery, confidence and exuberance dominated Wes Gordon's runway at Carolina Herrera on Monday, with short dresses sporting ruffles in bold crimson and long trains in hues of pink, right on theme for Valentine’s Day.

A color palette of deep reds, purples, blues, pinks and yellows gave fiery life to dramatic silhouettes in gowns and party dresses of various lengths, adorned with large bows or voluminous sleeves. There were also sharply tailored pants ensembles designed to depict a self-assured, confident woman.

Gordon also used shades of black and white to contrast with the bright hues. He said in a backstage interview that as he was sketching for this Fall/Winter 2022 collection, themes of brave and self-assured women ran through his mind, and he also prioritized making "something special and something full of love.”

“The Carolina Herrera woman is looking for epic clothes," he said, "strong clothes for strong women.”

The collection debuted a wide variety of mid-length dresses with plunging necklines or flared, dramatic silhouettes alongside chic mini-dresses, some with colorful floral patterns. Among the most striking garments was a bright red cocktail mini adorned with a tulle ruffle around the shoulders and neck, so big that it obscured the lower part of the model's face.

“The silhouettes this season are markedly linear and tailored, yet feature moments of exuberance like an undulating cascade, an enormous sleeve or a color reveal at a hem,” the label explained on its Instagram page.

Most of the models wore sleek pulled-back hairstyles and strappy black heels. Some even wore oversized black sunglasses — no matter that this was a freezing mid-February day in New York.

Gordon said that there was a reason he was going for the dramatic. “It’s our most fabulous, dramatic pieces that are selling the fastest,” he said. "There is definitely, I think, a desire to celebrate, to get dressed. The moment is absolutely right now.”

Celebrities on hand included “West Side Story” Oscar nominee alum Ariana DeBose, Alexandra Daddario of “The White Lotus,” and Alisha Boe of “13 Reasons Why.”

DeBose, who wore a Herrera floral mini in deep purple, praised Gordon for helming the fashion house in his mid-30s. “I find his work to be incredibly inventive, but also again celebrating femininity,” she said. "And for me, being a Latina, I could see myself ... in these beautiful, beautiful garments," she said.

Debuting the show to a physical audience this year was important to Gordon because, he said, “We are such a proud part of New York Fashion Week. I am proud to be a designer in New York. This was an opportunity that we were going to say, ‘We are here, we are continuing to make the most beautiful things, the world continues to turn, and we are so proud to be a part of that conversation.’"

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

11 Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for All Kinds of Brides

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Shopping...
APPAREL
Billboard

Beyonce Is Ready for Valentine’s Day in Luxe Adidas x Ivy Park Outfit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Beyoncé was feeling the love on Monday night (Jan. 31) when she shared a new series...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Alisha Boe
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Carolina Herrera
thezoereport.com

PSA: Women Over 50 Can Have Cool & Stylish Haircuts, Too

There are many beautiful things that come with aging: strong relationships with friends and family, wisdom, confidence, a deeper sense of self, retirement, and the ability to truly do what you want. But what might not be as welcome are the hair changes that can occur. When women hit age 50, hair starts to lose pigment (if it hasn’t already) resulting in gray hair. Texture can completely change from straight to curly or frizzy, and moisturized to dry. On top of all of that, it can also start to thin and fall out. That’s where the best haircuts for women over 50 can make a big difference.
HAIR CARE
wmagazine.com

Megan Thee Stallion Just Pulled Off a Complete Chanel Look Like Only Megan Thee Stallion Can

Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Reds#Purples#Party#Instagram
Cosmopolitan

This Red-Hot Beyoncé Look Is Valentine’s Day Date Worthy

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Beyoncé is providing some style inspiration for the romantic holiday. The multi-hyphenate icon recently shared new photos of herself on Instagram showing off a set that’s part of Ivy Park’s forthcoming February 9 drop with Adidas, Ivy Heart. While posing against a white sofa and, in other pictures, a white curtain, Bey repped a velvet tracksuit in maroon with orange stripes down the sides. She paired the look with a matching strappy crop top and bucket hat and accessorized with white heart-shaped sunglasses, gold necklaces, white trainers, and a glam red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

At 47, Penélope Cruz Proves You’re Never Too Old For A Princess Dress

Penélope Cruz’s love affair with Chanel is well documented, but the Spanish actor seems to have fallen particularly hard for the brand’s couture. While on the promo trail for Parallel Mothers, the latest wildly emotional export from her partnership with Pedro Almodóvar, she has frequently been dipping into the spring/summer 2021 collection. Proving that wearing new-season looks is not always essential, even when you’re a house ambassador, Cruz has been a vision of double C-ed tulle, polka dots and posies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Black French Tips Are the "It" Manicure for Winter

The French manicure is the underdog of the nail art. After a brief hiatus in the mid-2000s, the polarizing look has made a comeback and is now more popular than ever. But in 2022, acrylic square white tips aren't the only way to do a French. Minimalist lines, stiletto shapes, and neon polishes are a few new techniques nail artists and enthusiasts are reimagining the classic white stripe. However, for anyone who likes to stick to a neutral manicure, elevating the French manicure can be as simple as swapping white nail polish for black.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Mother Elicits ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia with ‘Snacks’ Collection

Mother is giving new meaning to the phrase “looking like a snack.” The popular pickup line can also be used to describe “Snacks!,” the Los Angeles-based denim brand’s latest collection of jeans that feature ’80s and ’90s denim influences, including the decades’ signature rigid composition and voluminous shapes. All jeans are made from 100 percent cotton to provide both sustainable and authentic elements, and include eclectic “snack time” details like pretzel-detailed buttons, candy color-coated rivets and back patches made from pineapple leaves. Playful names describe the seven loose denim silhouettes. The collection includes the Twizzy Skimp, a high-rise tapered jean; the Fun Dip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jill Biden Falls in Love With Valentine’s Day in Pink Coat Dress, Pointy Pumps & Floral Wristband

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jill Biden was pretty in pink while clad in a hue appropriate for Valentine’s Day. The first lady welcomed visitors to the White House on Monday on the South Lawn in an elegant outfit complete in the soft hue from head to toe. Biden greeted second grade students from Aiton Elementary School wearing a midi pink coat dress with coordinating pumps. The pointy footwear included knot ankle straps and 3-inch heels. The professor flashed a heart symbol by creating the...
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Biden Twins With Carrie Bradshaw in a Lookalike Floral Dress With Her Go-To Yellow Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden gave Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money in her most recent outfit, worn yesterday to the annual National Governors Association’s Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Cementing her penchant for floral prints, the first lady attended the NGA Breakfast in a dark blue dress with a white, gold and green floral print. The style included a short-sleeved belted silhouette, complete with a knee-length skirt. Her outfit was complete with a dark green face...
CELEBRITIES
KSN.com

Best red midi dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to picking out the best dress for the occasion, there are several key things to consider. Everything from the cut to the neckline to the fabric affects the look and weight of the dress, as well as when to wear it. If you’re looking for something elegant and flattering, check out the Dresstells Casual A-Line Midi Party Dress. This red midi dress is modest, comfortable and versatile enough for most occasions.
APPAREL
Vibe

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Announces Ivy Heart Valentine’s Day Collection

Beyoncé puts “love on top” in her latest Ivy Park drop. The singer’s athleisure fashion brand with adidas has announced the IVY HEART collection, due just in time for Valentine’s Day. The adidas X Ivy Park drop is the first from the creative partnership this year following the HALLS OF IVY release from the 2020 winter holiday season. The collection, available online Feb. 9 and in-store Feb. 10, continues the Ivy Park tradition of inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion styles, performance gear, footwear, and accessories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) The campaign stars Karrueche...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC News

ABC News

544K+
Followers
135K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy