ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mickey Guyton Met Prince Harry at Super Bowl & Curtsied in a Red Tracksuit

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aVwL_0eEPz1zZ00

Country singer Mickey Guyton curtsied when she met Prince Harry ahead of singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton)

The photo features Harry by her side while wearing a mask; he was dressed up in a blue blazer, black jeans and a classic white tee. Guyton can be seen wearing a red tracksuit beside him. The tracksuit featured stars going down the forearm in white. Underneath the red tracksuit, Guyton had on a plain white shirt to give her look an extra layer of warmth. The singer kept her hair down and added drama to the whole look with a smokey eye and glossy lip.

Guyton finished things off with some simple silver earrings and a ring. The caption on the post reads, “I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my tracksuit.” Both of their looks are simple and stylish, creating something comfy and cozy and effortless. The star graphic details on the tracksuit is interesting, drawing the eye to the shoulders and down the arm. Whether you’re meeting the prince or practicing for your Super Bowl debut, tracksuits are versatile for almost any occasion.

Guyton is one of the second consecutive country singers to perform the national anthem. Last year, Jasmine Sullivan sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” with Eric Church.The 2022 Super Bowl took place between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13. At the game’s start, Jhene Aiko covered “America the Beautiful.”The 2022 halftime show featured a variety of performers this year, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.In addition, to the night’s performances, commercials also provided memorable content and celebrity cameos. Some of this years’ included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Lindsay Lohan, Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah in clips for BMW, Planet Fitness, Sam’s Club and Uber Eats.

See more stars who sand the Super Bowl National Anthem through the years.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Uhhhhh… Kanye West Appears in McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

Kanye West reprised his acting skills in McDonald’s Super Bowl ad. The fast food chain premiered a commercial on Sunday night during the NBC broadcast of the big game. The premise of the ad includes McDonald’s customers having trouble making up their minds on what to order, whether in the drive-thru, ordering over the phone or inside one of the restaurants. In the clip, West rolls up in a McDonald’s drive thru in one of his infamous Sherp ATVs, popping out the front to place his order, only to freeze when he can’t figure out what he wants. The “Donda” rapper...
NFL
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Cardi B Teases Super Bowl Commercial in Blue Lace-Up Dress, Chanel Slides & Extra-Long Nails

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On Monday, rapper and actor, Lil Dicky confirmed that he is teaming up with delivery company Gopuff for a “Quartertime Show” during the Super Bowl. The “Dave” star made the reveal with a video, in which he explains that the show would take place between the first and second quarter of the highly anticipated game. Of course, no show would be complete without a high profile celebrity guest so he tapped none other than Cardi B for the job. In...
NFL
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Shocking 'The Voice' Announcement—We Definitely Didn’t See This One Coming

Could Jennifer Lopez be joining The Voice as a coach for its next season? If we are to believe the rumors doing the rounds, it’s looking like a very big possibility, although fans are currently speculating which of the NBC singing competition’s current coaches – Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newbie Ariana Grande – might give up their seat to make way for the 52-year-old “On the Floor” hitmaker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Drake
goodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Lopez Looks Super Fit in a Plunging Purple Bodysuit and Jeans

Jennifer Lopez showed off a stunning casual look on Instagram in a carousel of images captioned, “La-La-Lavender." Lopez accessorized the look with layers of chains and a pair of open-toe platform heels. The actress and singer is currently promoting the new movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson. On Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans point out the small pregnancy detail we missed in Rihanna’s latest Instagram post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent the internet into frenzy earlier this week when the couple announced they were expecting a baby via a collection of paparazzi photographs.Then on Thursday 3 February, the Anti singer shared several pictures to her Instagram showing off her growing bump.“How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” she captioned the post.In one photograph, the Fenty Beauty mogul is seen looking down at her belly while standing in a bathroom.Eagled eyed fans noted that she is dressed in the same oversized basketball jersey she was spotted wearing in New York City in earlier this month.oh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Highest-Waist Jeans Ever

Jennifer Lopez is reminding her Instagram followers that it's almost the weekend. In a post on Friday afternoon, she wished 192 million of her fans a "happy Friday" wearing a low-cut, long-sleeved lavender top with allover ruching and a stack of dangling antique-gold necklaces. She paired the sexy shirt with super-high-waisted jeans with wide legs, bringing even more attention to her trademark hourglass curves.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracksuit#American Football#British Royal Family#Super Bowl Curtsied#Instagram#Mickeyguyton#Cincinnati Bengals#Planet Fitness
Elle

Rihanna's Pregnancy Style: All Of The Singer's Best Maternity Looks

Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Beyoncé’s New Hairstyle Has Fans Comparing Her To Anna Wintour

Even though it’s been a while since she’s put out new music, Beyoncé still manages to keep fans on their toes every time she appears on Instagram. Though she rarely includes a caption, her posts speak for themselves, whether she’s lounging on a yacht with her husband Jay Z or gracing a red carpet. While she loves to switch up her nails, outfits, and makeup looks, the star hasn’t majorly changed her hair in years and instead has long stuck with her signature long, highlighted locks; making her new look that much more historic. In a brand new campaign, Beyoncé's bob haircut undoubtedly pulls focus — and shows the short hair trend who’s boss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Shows Off $300K Rolls-Royce From Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams' new car from her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is stunning. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her new Rolls-Royce Ghost -- which retails for over $300,000 -- on Instagram on Wednesday, and thanked Guobadia for the lavish gift. Williams poses by the car in the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Ben Affleck Weren't Trying to Recreate 'Jenny from the Block' Video

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were snapped by the paparazzi celebrating Lopez's 52nd birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez last July, people were positively abuzz. Yes, it was exciting to see the newly reunited couple so happy together, but eagle-eyed fans had a theory: They were recreating the iconic scene from Lopez's music video for her hit song "Jenny from the Block."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Dance In The Stands At The Super Bowl — Watch

Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.
NFL
purewow.com

Prince Harry Debuts New Haircut During Event with Serena Williams

Prince Harry just made his first appearance of 2022—and he did so alongside longtime pal Serena Williams. On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex made a virtual appearance in support of mental health and employee coaching startup Better Up. As part of their Inner Work Day, Prince Harry and Williams both spoke about the importance of mental fitness.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Just Found the Perfect Replacement for Sweatpants

Within thirty years, Jennifer Lopez has amassed a broad range of personal style signifiers (ab-baring crop tops, oversized hoops, sexy turtlenecks), and she just added another one to the list: the comfy-chic skirt. Over the weekend, J.Lo was spotted not once, but twice, wearing what might just be the perfect...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy