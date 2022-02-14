ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy Engineer Pleads Guilty, Implicates Wife as Lookout in Trying to Sell Nuclear Submarine Info to Undercover Agent Posing as ‘Foreign Power’

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

What a way to spend Valentine’s Day. A Department of Navy engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to his botched attempt to sell nuclear submarine information to a “foreign power” — and threw his wife under the bus in the process. Through his plea agreement, Maryland...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS News

Ex-Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case

A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships in the 7th Fleet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

How a former Navy CO became a heavily armed meth dealer

A former Navy commanding officer of several minesweepers was sentenced to 19 years in prison Thursday after he was convicted for dealing meth and firearms offenses, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Lance Esswein, 58, left the Navy as a commander in 2006 and once commanded the minesweepers Ardent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Ex-Navy captain latest to plead guilty in ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
Navy Times

Navy nuclear engineer accused of espionage has scheduled plea hearing

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Nuclear Submarine#Nuclear Propulsion#Submarines#Department Of Navy#The U S Navy#Secret#The Department Of Defense#The Department Of Energy
CBS Baltimore

Suburban Spy: Navy Engineer from Annapolis Accused of Selling U.S. Nuclear Secrets Pleads Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. His agreement with the government calls for him to be sentenced to 12 and a half to 17 and a half years in prison. The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the maximum sentence for the crime is life in prison. Breaking: Judge formally accepts Jonathan Toebbe’s guilty plea to conspiracy for trying to sell nuclear secrets. Toebbe is a Navy engineer from Annapolis. His wife Diana, a former Key School teacher, is...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MilitaryTimes

CO of littoral combat ship Sioux City relieved

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship Sioux City on Friday. Cmdr. Bradford Tonder was relieved “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties,” according to the service. “Cmdr. Joseph Caldwell, commanding officer of USS Detroit (LCS 7)...
SIOUX CITY, IA
POLITICO

Maryland man pleads guilty to trying to sell nuclear secrets to foreign government

A Maryland man charged with attempting to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign government pleaded guilty to espionage on Monday. Jonathan Toebbe, a nuclear engineer, pleaded not guilty in October and was detained pending trial. In Monday’s binding plea deal, Toebbe will be sentenced to between about 12 and a half and 17 and a half years in prison, and is required to turn over and provide access to all electronic devices, accounts and any other files he might have. He also consented to assisting federal officials with locating all classified information he possesses, as well as the money the undercover FBI agent gave him while the government gathered evidence.
MARYLAND STATE
Navy Times

Navy disputes Russia’s claims that it chased a US sub out of its waters

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims a U.S. Navy Virginia-class submarine left Russian territorial waters Saturday after that country’s navy took “appropriate” actions. The U.S. Navy says the incident just didn’t happen. The Russian ministry said it summoned the U.S. embassy’s military attache after its navy...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Daily News

Congressmen write Navy secretary, Marine commandant about ongoing MARSOC 3 cases

Three members of Congress have written top-tier military leaders over ongoing cases involving three service members from Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC). On Jan. 26, Representatives Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Daniel Webster (R-FL) penned a letter to the Secretary of the Navy and Commandant of the Marine Corps addressing allegations that a Marine colonel’s comments may have jeopardized the fairness of the service members’ trials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy fires entire Seabees unit command due to ‘loss of confidence’

The U.S. Navy fired its entire Amphibious Construction Battalion 2 command last week due to “a loss of confidence in their abilities to effectively perform their leadership roles.”. The Navy said in the press release published on Friday that the three officers — Capt. Jeffrey Lengkeek, commanding officer; Cmdr....
MILITARY
Navy Times

New warship no ‘tradeoff’ but wanted for future Marine fight

The Marines want more of the ships they’ve got and more ships yet to be designed, all in an effort to stay in the maritime fight. Top Marine leaders, from Commandant Gen. David Berger to his director of naval expeditionary warfare, Brig. Gen. David Odom, recently pushed the ship needs of the Corps.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Lateral entry Marines will still go to officer candidate school

With the publication of Talent Management 2030, the Marine Corps said it was open to the possibility of having civilians with specialized skills enter the Corps at an elevated rank. Initially the Corps seemed open to the idea that those highly skilled Marines could enter the Corps without going through...
MILITARY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy