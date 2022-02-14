ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to make your health a priority this year

Augusta Free Press
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou resolved to be healthier this year, and you’re off to a great start. But sometimes, it can be tough to keep the momentum going. Here are some tips to make your health a priority this year. Health doesn’t have to be all or nothing. If you can only commit to...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

How Artichokes Benefit Your Health, According to Nutritionists

Sure, that artichoke dip you ate during the Super Bowl was yummy, but it was also hiding an under-appreciated superfood inside. Artichokes are jam-packed with nutrients our bodies need to function at their best and can support our health in lots of ways. “They’re really good for you,” says Sarika Shah, M.S., R.D.N., a nutritionist who specializes in helping Indian Americans live more healthfully. Read on to learn more about the health benefits of artichokes and how to incorporate them into your diet.
NUTRITION
rismedia.com

4 Easy Changes to Improve Your Health

Improving your health is an excellent goal. As you attempt to make a new routine, it’s not hard to get swept up in wellness ads and complex fitness plans. Thankfully, making a sustainable change to improve your health really can start with easy changes. These ideas can get you started.
HEALTH
Daily Reflector

Highlighting Your Health: Make resiliency a focus for mental health goals

The promise of fresh starts and setting new goals have become synonymous with the New Year. As you reflect on the physical, professional and financial goals you hope to accomplish in 2022, do not forget to take your emotional well-being into consideration. “It is important to take time and make...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Health#Nutrition#Vitamin#Water Intake#Covid
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: 4 Surprising Signs Your Body Might Be Dehydrated

Drinking enough water is one of the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle, and not only can it help to regulate your hunger cues, but staying hydrated is essential for allowing your body to function optimally. When you’re drinking plenty of water you will likely feel alert and ready to take on the day, but there are some surprising side effects that can come from skimping on your water intake and becoming dehydrated. We spoke with registered dietitian Trista Best and Amy Lippert, NTP and owner of Natural Healing Foods Nutrition to uncover the sneaky signs you may not be drinking enough water, so fill up a glass and take a sip before reading on.
HEALTH
NWI.com

7 small steps to big changes in improving heart health

Health numbers don’t always tell the whole story. “You have to compare them with your overall health including age, hypertension, health conditions and more,” said Cindy Bouma, communications director for the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana. “The good news is that you don’t have to be perfect. Improving some of your health metrics can help you improve your health overall.”
INDIANA STATE
Vegetarian Times

This Is the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamins, According to Health Experts

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. It’s easy to pop your multivitamin in the morning or evening and assume your body is absorbing its nutrients. But when you take your vitamins each day and what you take them with matters – quite a lot, actually. So we asked health experts Erin Macdonald and Tiffani Bachus to tell us when, exactly, is the best time to take vitamins.
HEALTH
East Bay Times

Gut Health: How to Keep Your Digestive System Healthy

Gut Health: How to Keep Your Digestive System Healthy. Our digestive systems change as we age, often bringing new issues to the forefront of our health concerns. There are many things you can do to take control and improve your digestive health and even help prevent digestive problems. Often, simple lifestyle changes can make major improvements in your digestive health.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to drink water to lose weight

Sufficient water intake helps in flushing out toxins from the body and gives a boost to the metabolism. Studies of older adults have shown that drinking water before each meal may increase weight loss by 2 kg (4.4 lbs) over a 12-week period. In one study, middle-aged overweight and obese...
DIETS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
KVIA

10 ways to promote a healthier heart

As the core of the cardiovascular system, our heart does quite a lot, pumping blood and oxygen throughout our bodies, which is vital to sustaining life. Having a healthy heart can prevent heart disease, the #1 cause of death in the U.S., which kills more than 650,000 people annually, with stroke being the fifth-leading cause of death in the nation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GQMagazine

It's Almost Impossible to Overstate How Good For You Sleep Is

Consistently getting good sleep can change your life. If we could bottle the impact good sleep has on your health, happiness, and lifespan, it would be the best-selling supplement on the market. But while everyone knows just how great a good night’s rest can feel, the anxiety of the last few years coupled with the everyday stress of day-to-day life means that people are getting less sleep lately. Combating that trend can be tricky to wrap your head around. When we think about doing things that are good for our overall health, we’re prone to action. More exercise. More vitamins. A hardcore diet plan. Sleep is literally the opposite of all of that. But by learning how to do less and embrace a good snooze, we can vastly improve our waking hours.
WEIGHT LOSS
Telegraph

The truth about supplements and your health

Supplement sales have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, with many of us viewing them as a kind of health insurance policy to give our immune systems a much-needed leg-up in the face of Covid. More than half of us took a supplement in 2020, according to market research...
NUTRITION
New York Post

The health app BetterMe cares about the mind just as much as the body

If you’re an office worker or tech professional, then you already know — sitting in front of a computer all day can play absolute havoc with your physical health. We all know the lack of activity can lead to obesity, but that relaxed metabolism brings ill effects of its own, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, poor circulation, and more.
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

For Overweight People, Exercise Does More Than Burn Calories

For some, stress and anxiety lead to overeating high-fat or high-sugar foods. Moderate-to-vigorous exercise can help change negative eating behavior patterns. Routine, 45-minute exercise sessions can reduce the tendency to overeat high-calorie "comfort" foods. When stress or anxiety hits, and food is your go-to response, you’re probably tempted to eat...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy