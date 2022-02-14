ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Crocs Goes Bold With Karol G in New Punk Rock Clog Collaboration

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBziW_0eEPynyR00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is shooting to new heights—literally, thanks to a new collaboration with Karol G.

The comfortable shoe brand has tapped the Colombian musician as its designer and muse for a duo of new foam clogs. Karol G models both in the accompanying campaign, paired with ensembles that include bold colors, sheer textures and plenty of edgy prints signature to her own style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs)

The duo includes a red take on the brand’s Classic Clog , given a punk rock makeover with barbed wire accents. The $70 style also features Karol G-designed Jibbitz charms, which include accents shaped like safety pins and metal hearts.

Karol G also brought an even edgier take to the Classic Clog, revamping it to become the $110 Mega Crush Clog . This style, while featuring the same foam uppers and red palette of its sister, also includes ridged black rubber treads and 2.4-inch platform soles for added height and edge. The Karol G charms for this pair feature plush pink, red, white and black hearts—ideal for a grungy Valentine’s Day.

Karol G herself announced the collaboration on social media this week with a special video, featuring a mariachi band wearing her co-designed Crocs clogs.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KAROL G (@karolg)

Karol G marks the latest collaborator for Crocs, following a successful lineup of stars including Saweetie, Ruby Rose, Post Malone and Justin Bieber. The brand has even tapped a range of other brands to co-design limited-edition footwear, ranging from Hidden Valley Ranch and Sweethearts to Kurt Geiger.

Both pairs of Karol G x Crocs clogs are currently available for the public to bid on until Friday, February 18 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Shoppers can enter a drawing for either of the shoes through EQL after creating an account and providing payment information. Within twelve hours of the drawing’s end, winners will be notified via email and their cards will be charged for their purchase.

You can enter the Karol G x Crocs drawing now on Crocs.com .

Discover more Crocs collaborations in the gallery.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Shakira Dances With Shaq in Graphic Leggings and Chunky Black Sneakers in Hilarious Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira proved her dancing skills in a humorous new video, where she virtually danced with Shaquille O’Neal. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a playful Instagram clip where she dances alongside the Reebok partner in a split-screen. While O’Neal was sharply dressed in a collared shirt, tie and slip-on loafers, Shakira went the sportier route with her ensemble. The “Chantaje” singer wore a black, gray and white printed sweatshirt and leggings. Both pieces featured black trim. The star accessorized with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade’s Best Fashion Moments

Dwyane Wade may be a star baller, but he’s also a fashion influencer, and proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to his eldest daughter, Zaya Wade. She also has stepmom Gabrielle Union, who is always showing off stylish ensembles, from Instagram to the red carpet, to look up to. Recently, the trio attended Gucci’s latest fashion show together in Hollywood, Calif., where they all debuted ultra-chic looks. Often reaching for designer duds, the 14-year-old model has taken a liking to popular brand names like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler and Gucci. Wade,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Karol G
Person
Ruby Rose
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Swaps Heels For Sneakers For a Night Out in Balenciaga Sweater and Air Jordans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles brought sporty style to a night out this weekend. The Olympic gymnast wore a black and white Balenciaga sweater, complete with an allover logo print. The bold sweater was paired with light blue jeans, which featured distressed knee patches. Biles’ outfit was seen on her Instagram Stories while on a night out with friends, where she showed her ID to a bartender. “It was at this point the bartender asked for my ID,” Biles captioned a video of her...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Kanye West Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit and Balenciaga x Crocs Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kanye West gives monochromatic dressing another go. The “Ultralight Beam” rapper was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday night, wearing an all-black ensemble. The rapper has really been feeling the art of color coordinating outfits as of late, as this is not the first time he has worn a head-to-toe black look within recent months. For this particular outfit, West opted for an oversized leather jacket that featured puffy sleeves and a sharp collar paired with black...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collaborator#Punk Band#Clogs#Colombian#Instagram A#Crocs Shoes#Jibbitz
hypebeast.com

Soulja Boy Debuts New Shoe Brand "Soulja Stars"

Soulja Boy has announced a new footwear line dubbed Soulja Stars, releasing three new colorways of high-top sneakers for $279 USD. The Crank That rapper launched the project with AliveShoes, a platform that offers “professional resources to design & launch a shoe line from scratch,” claiming to take care of all production and logistics from Le Marche, Italy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Elevates Sweatpants in an Edgy Cutout Top & ’70s Glam Rock Sneaker Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. You can always count on Jordyn Woods to share the most aesthetically pleasing photos. Over the weekend, the fashion influencer gave her followers a glimpse of her weekend festivities. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods shared a slew of new images on Instagram. In one of the photos, she poses in front of her brown Porsche Taycan. The social media personality looked cozy and chic as she wore a sleeveless cream knit turtleneck...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Takes on Gucci Collab Logomania in Plunging Jumpsuit With Knife Boots Alongside Boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods models two popular fashion collaborations in her latest post. The socialite posted a photoset today on Instagram that showed her out and about while visiting Portland, Ore., with her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) For the outfit, Woods slipped on a Gucci x The North Face puffer jacket that featured the iconic double “G” logo from the Italian fashion house emblazoned on the coat and...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Spreads Love in Red Velvet Tracksuit & Dipped Stan Smith Sneakers From New Ivy Heart x Adidas Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. 2022 is officially in full swing now and if you are an avid Bey Hive member, then you have probably noticed that Beyoncé has been missing in action on social media. On the heels of the release of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, the world renowned pop icon surprised her fans with a slew of selfies on Monday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Houston’s very own took to Instagram to give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Goes Grunge in Slashed Balenciaga Jeans and Square-Toe Boots for ‘Hot Ones’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross shows how to wear ripped jeans. The “Black-ish” star shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed off the actress’ outfit when she attended a taping of “Hot Ones” that was released this morning. For the ensemble, Ross opted for a black tank top made of a stretchy material. On the lower half, she donned a pair of Balenciaga Slashed jeans that featured a wide-leg medium wash distressed denim. She accessorized with chunky gold layered necklaces...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Musk Goes Wild for Leopard Prints & Quilted Boots at Dior Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Elon Musk’s supermodel mother Maye Musk looked fabulous in her bundled-up winter outfit with quilted lace-up boots today at the spring 2022 Dior Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The 73-year-old kept warm and made a case for fashionable layers. She arrived at the fashion week show wearing a red turtleneck with a ribbed material, which she wore underneath a black quarter zip top. The sweater featured a plush exterior with a black teddy fabric finish and had “Christian...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Lizzo's Dinner Pants Put An Elevated Twist On This Classic ‘90s Denim Look

Lizzo’s a fashion icon whose outfit curations are electrifying. She always thinks outside of the metaphorical fashion box for her street style and red carpet looks. One day she’s wearing an avant-garde floral catsuit, and the next, she’s in a full prep-inspired ensemble. She can perfect an edgy all-leather look for a night out with friends or find the most romantic mini dress for date night. And on Jan. 25, the singer found the most perfect pair of denim bottoms. Lizzo wore high-waisted jeans from Tanya Taylor while going for an early dinner at Craig’s, a celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Mother Elicits ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia with ‘Snacks’ Collection

Mother is giving new meaning to the phrase “looking like a snack.” The popular pickup line can also be used to describe “Snacks!,” the Los Angeles-based denim brand’s latest collection of jeans that feature ’80s and ’90s denim influences, including the decades’ signature rigid composition and voluminous shapes. All jeans are made from 100 percent cotton to provide both sustainable and authentic elements, and include eclectic “snack time” details like pretzel-detailed buttons, candy color-coated rivets and back patches made from pineapple leaves. Playful names describe the seven loose denim silhouettes. The collection includes the Twizzy Skimp, a high-rise tapered jean; the Fun Dip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy