A 12-year-old boy lived in filth with no light, almost no furniture, and even his father was only a dad in name only. Now the adult has pleaded guilty to imprisoning this child in a room, killing the boy through prolific abuse. Scott Fremont Schollenberger Jr., 43, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for subjecting Maxwell Schollenberger, 12, to a short, horrific existence, according to Lebanon Daily News.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO