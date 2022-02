(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances. On April 30, the ban is lifted.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO