Newsflash to all of the tourists and whatever locals feel that their place a few rungs up on the socioeconomic ladder gives them carte blanche to berate the service workers in the valley: The customer is not always right, and very few people that are serving you buy into that mantra. You are not exempt in any way when it comes to the requirement for you to be respectful to those that are busting their butts for peanuts so you can get what you want and happily go about your day.

AVON, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO