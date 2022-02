Well, put your order in today for those plastic grocery bags. You can buy them on Amazon and you’re going to need them. Even if you thought it could never happen here, the plastic bag ban in NJ is just around the corner. I’ve made it very clear that I think the idea of banning plastic bags is insane for so many reasons. I don’t even feel like going into it all here again. The fact of the matter is, we’re going to have to deal with a ridiculous decision made by a guy who loves laws that make everybody feel good.

