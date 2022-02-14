ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 notes: After Arizona, race for league’s top four spots a cluttered mess

By Pat Rooney
Colorado Daily
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona is starting to run away with the Pac-12 Conference regular season championship. Yet with three weeks to go in the regular season, how the remainder of the standings will fill out behind the Wildcats remains completely up in the air. The results across the league this past weekend...

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Following upset at home vs. No. 6 Arizona, Arizona State women's basketball heads to Tucson

Arizona State (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 6 Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12), 12 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Networks, KDUS (1060 AM) — Only a day in between has passed since the rival schools last faced each other at Desert Financial Arena on Friday when Arizona State upset Arizona 81-77. ASU controlled the boards in the game, finishing with 42 rebounds against Arizona’s 27. Forward Mael Gilles led with 10 rebounds, while Jade Loville tallied her season high rebound total with eight. Loville, Gilles, and Taya Hanson took control of the game for the Sun Devils combining for 65 points. Loville finished with a team-high 27 points, while both Hanson and Gilles added 19 points each. ASU made 22 field goals on 53 attempts. ASU led by as many as 14 points before having to make up a three-point deficit in the final minutes to win its second straight over a Top 25 team. Arizona guard Shaina Pellington posted another big game for the Wildcats, leading with 30 points and recording five assists. Cate Reese followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Thomas added 14 points and two 3s. Beginning in Tucson, ASU will play four road games in the upcoming eight days.
TUCSON, AZ
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
vanquishthefoe.com

Career Night From Alex Barcello Lifts BYU Past Pepperdine

Alex Barcello had a career high 33 points as BYU went on the road to beat Pepperdine 91-85 Saturday night in Malibu. Barcello made nine three-pointers — tied for second most in a game in BYU history — but BYU couldn’t get enough stops to put the Waves away until late. Fousseyni Traore missed the game with an injury, and Caleb Lohner stepped in the starting lineup and came up with 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 12 points off the bench and Te’Jon Lucas scored 10.
MALIBU, CA
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
cougcenter.com

WSU drops stunner to ASU, 58-55

ASU (8-15, 4-9 in Pac-12) gifted WSU (14-9, 7-5) a final possession down three with 4.7 seconds left, but the Cougs couldn’t inbound the ball cleanly and Noah Williams heaved the ball down court and right into the hands of a Luther Muhammad, who dribbled out the clock and silenced Beasley Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon State At Oregon

Oregon Ducks (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12) Host The Oregon State Beavers (11-9, 4-6 Pac-12) The Oregon Ducks are looking to sweep this year’s series after prevailing on Friday in Gill Coliseum. In order to accomplish that, they would do well to repeat what contributed to Friday’s win. First, the Ducks...
EUGENE, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Arizona State holds off WSU Cougars, wins 58-55 in Pac-12 play

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State held off WSU for a 58-55 victory on Saturday night. Arizona State took the lead for good with 15:48 to play and led by as many as eight. Tyrell Roberts made consecutive 3-pointers to pull the WSU Cougars to 53-52 with 2:53 left, but Jackson and Graham each answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-52.
KING COUNTY, WA
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA
tucson.com

Wildcats drop just two spots in AP Women's Poll after split with ASU

The Arizona Wildcats (18-4) weren't dinged too much following Friday's road loss to unranked ASU, dropping two spots to No. 8 in this week's AP Women's Top 25 poll. The Wildcats won Sunday 62-58 in the rematch against the Sun Devils in Tucson to split the season series and finish the week 1-1. Arizona hasn't been ranked outside the top 10 since Nov. 23.
TUCSON, AZ
Colorado Daily

Kyle DeVan brings fresh start to CU Buffs’ offensive line

On Saturday, the Colorado offensive line racked up a large bill at Torchy’s Tacos, but for Kyle DeVan those outings are less about the food than they are about building camaraderie. Hired in December to coach the Buffaloes’ offensive line, DeVan knows the importance of getting to know his...
NFL
Wenatchee World

Pac-12 basketball: Top storylines entering the stretch run

When the sun rose Saturday morning, the conference was in solid position to send at least four teams to March Madness. Arizona, UCLA and USC were essentially locks, while the Pac-12 had three options to collect a fourth bid:. — Washington State (No. 42) qualifying as an at-large team. —...
EUGENE, OR
iheart.com

CU Falls Short At #2 Stanford, 63-46

The Colorado Buffaloes gave it shot. But in the end, 2nd-ranked Stanford had too much in the second half and beat the Buffs, 63-46, at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. CU led, 30-29, at halftime. But then Stanford clamped down. The Cardinal held the Buffs to only five third...
STANFORD, CA
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs notes: DC Chris Wilson looking forward to Super Bowl

Just four years ago, Chris Wilson was celebrating with the Philadelphia Eagles after a victory in Super Bowl LII. Wilson’s coaching journey has taken him to a couple of stops since then, but the Colorado defensive coordinator still has fond memories of that Super Bowl win against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and his time in the NFL. Because of that, he will be an interested observer of Sunday’s Super LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

