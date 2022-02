I am very new to Linux/ubuntu. I need to be able to download huge files for human genome bioinformatics and for this purpose, I connected an external Seagate hard drive. I have a virtual machine installed on a windows 10 PC. The hard drive is recognized by windows and I can download to it but I cannot download to it or even recognize it when using ubuntu. For example, when I go into "downloads" within the advanced settings of Firefox and try to have all downloads go to my hard drive, the hard drive is invisible. Any suggestions are welcome-thanks.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO