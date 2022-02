AUSTIN, Texas — This week marks the one-year anniversary of the winter storm that claimed the lives of hundreds of Texans and left millions cold and without power. On Feb. 15, the Austin City Council and other leadership honored those who played a critical role during last February’s winter storm. The meeting included a proclamation declaring February as "Winter Storm Uri Remembrance Month," as well as a moment of silence for those who died due to the storm’s impacts.

