ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

broken heart syndrome

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 22 hours ago

Chest pain and shortness of breath are symptoms of a heart attack, but...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called "broken heart syndrome," a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," said Mary Kay Abramson, 63,...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
LIBERTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Chest Pain#Northshore
Medical News Today

What is fluid restriction for heart failure?

Heart failure means that a person’s heart is unable to pump blood around their body properly. Heart failure can reduce liver and kidney function and cause fluid to build up in the organs. As a result, a person with heart failure may need to limit their fluid intake to reduce strain on the heart and other organs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Bristol Press

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
BRISTOL, CT
WAMU

A broken heart is more physical than you think

Love operates at a physiological level. So when heartbreak hits, it can take a major toll on our bodies — from cardiac risk, to inflammation, to altered gene expression. After her 25-year marriage fell apart, author Florence Williams wanted to understand why. From Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey:
RELATIONSHIPS
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SELF

What Is Congestive Heart Failure, Exactly?

Even though congestive heart failure is a commonly used term, the details can get a bit confusing when you really dig into what it means. That’s because “congestive heart failure” isn’t a separate condition from “heart failure,” Dana Weisshaar, M.D., a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, California, ​​tells SELF. Rather, the term is used to describe a type of heart failure that results in fluid retention, or congestion, throughout the body. Oftentimes, heart failure causes fluid buildup, which is responsible for many of its hallmark symptoms. And this can have serious consequences—90% of people who are hospitalized due to heart failure are admitted because of the symptoms resulting from congestion, research shows.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
extratv

Susan Lucci Undergoes Another Emergency Heart Surgery

Actress Susan Lucci, 75, is on the mend after another emergency heart surgery. The “All My Children” star opened up to “Good Morning America’s” Amy Robach about how she landed in the ER. Lucci said she was shocked to experience chest pains very similar to...
CELEBRITIES
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Midland Daily News

MyMichigan Health: COVID-19 and its effects on the heart

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our health care industry and on people across the globe. Millions of people of all ages and walks of life have been infected. It is common for patients who have been hospitalized for COVID infection to have some type of cardiovascular complaint or issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Sun

Signs of atrial fibrillation - and how to treat it

Palpitations of the heart or uncomfortable sensations in the chest can be distressing. Thoughts of heart attack may come to mind, and that anxiety can only exacerbate the situation. While heart attack might be the first thing people think of when experiencing chest discomfort, atrial fibrillation may be to blame for such feelings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy