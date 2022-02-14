ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC East

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 22 hours ago

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up first in this exercise is the AFC East—a division general manager John Schneider and company did not tap into last offseason.

New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXHMR_0eEPx4ZK00

Ty Dane Gonzalez: IOL Ted Karras

After trying to make it work with Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, it's time for Seattle to invest better resources in its center position. Karras exclusively played at the two guard spots in his return to the Patriots—primarily on the left side—but he's a center by trade and a well-rounded one at that. Pro Football Focus had him down for just 11 pressures surrendered in 2021, and he performed admirably in the run game to top it all off. From the Seahawks' perspective, I would instead prefer someone like Titans free agent Ben Jones, but that shouldn't overshadow the fact that Karras would be a significant upgrade over what they've featured at center in recent memory.

Colby Patnode: IOL Ted Karras

The center position has been such a mess for the Seahawks over the past half-decade that, whenever Pocic strings together consecutive good starts, the Internet becomes abuzz with film-watchers promising that he’s turned the corner. This isn’t meant to trash Pocic—who is a quality NFL backup you can survive with in a pinch—but center has been more or less a disaster since the departure of Max Unger. Karras played more than 800 snaps last season and surrendered just 3.0 sacks, earning a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNjlj_0eEPx4ZK00

Gonzalez: QB Jacoby Brissett

While tight end Mike Gesicki or edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah would seem to be the obvious choice here, I believe both will wind up being priced out of the Seahawks' level of comfort. Instead, although I debated buying in on a potential bounceback campaign from receiver Will Fuller, I feel the Dolphins' free agent class presents an opportunity for Seattle to address an under-the-radar need: backup quarterback. Brissett has started 37 games in his career, including five in 2021, and has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on a 60.2 percent completion rate in that time. He won't exactly inspire a ton of confidence if Russell Wilson misses any action, but he's almost certainly better—and more seasoned—than Geno Smith.

Patnode: EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah

Spend the money. The Seahawks have done a poor job of getting to the quarterback; and while they’ve spent some serious resources attempting to address the pass rush, only Darrell Taylor appears to be a starting-caliber edge player. Ogbah had 9.0 sacks on a whopping 61 pressures in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. You cannot win if you don’t impact the quarterback. Seattle has shown no repeatable skill at identifying this player in the draft, so why should it bank on finding an impact rookie in 2022? Gesicki was also considered with the idea of providing Wilson his first reliable receiving tight end since Jimmy Graham.

New York Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obwSD_0eEPx4ZK00

Gonzalez: T Morgan Moses

If impending free agent Brandon Shell departs this offseason, the Seahawks may simply turn to late-season starter Jake Curhan or 2021 sixth-round draft pick Stone Forsythe at right tackle. But if they prefer to solidify that spot with a more veteran presence, Moses could be an intriguing fit. Now, the 31-year old's numbers in pass protection are going to make some eyes roll, considering he gave up the sixth-most pressures (49) amongst all NFL tackles in his first year with the Jets, per Pro Football Focus. However, only four of those resulted in sacks, and he excelled as a run blocker throughout the year. He moves well despite his towering 6-foot-6, 335-pound stature and has experience in a wide-zone rushing scheme, which makes him a good fit for Andy Dickerson's offensive line in Seattle.

Patnode: WR Braxton Berrios

The Jets have a few interesting options here, but Berrios gives the Seahawks a valuable safety blanket in the slot and some special teams upside. I’m fully prepared on seeing headlines in August about how much better Freddie Swain looks at camp and how “pumped” Dee Eskridge is to “show what he can do," but my window for winning before Wilson shoots his way out of town is closing quickly. Having a reliable tertiary receiving option is critically underrated, just like Berrios. Moses and Jamison Crowder were also heavily considered, but I’m sticking with Berrios—if for no other reason than to talk about an underrated player at an underrated position of need.

Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpMAg_0eEPx4ZK00

Gonzalez: DL Efe Obada

There really isn't a ton to comb through in the Bills' upcoming free agent class. I don't foresee the Seahawks putting their pass rushing eggs in the basket of an aging veteran like Mario Addison or Jerry Hughes, nor do I feel cornerback Levi Wallace—despite his prototypical length—is exciting enough for them to pass over retaining someone like Sidney Jones. Obada is an interesting hedge in the event defensive lineman Rasheem Green exits in free agency, offering versatility on the inside and outside with a decent knack for getting to the quarterback. He was a mainstay on Buffalo's injury report and missed several games, however, but he's a solid rotational defender when healthy. He might be worth taking a flyer on.

Patnode: EDGE Mario Addison

Yes, Addison is older. No, he’s not an elite, “go all-in” type of player. But he’s still productive, garnering 7.0 sacks in 2021. Frankly, there aren’t many Bills that will excite Seahawks fans. Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders was under strong consideration if you’d like to understand how shallow this pool ultimately is.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett sounds off on Russell Wilson’s Seahawks future

Amid much talk as of late surrounding the uncertainty of Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is confident that the veteran quarterback will return for the 2022 season. Lockett recently took some time to speak on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program, where...
NFL
pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Russell Wilson
247Sports

Buccaneers quarterback 2022: Tom Brady return, trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson reportedly possible

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not ruling out a potential Tom Brady return, according to a report published Sunday morning by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. In the scenario where Brady remains retired, the Bucs would focus on other veteran quarterbacks that could be on the trade market, including the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson and Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson.
NFL
Financial World

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Willson addresses his trade rumors

Quarterback Russell Wilson addressed the trade rumors surrounding him while speaking with SB Nation's Rob Guerrera. A year ago, Wilson's agent named four teams for which Wilson would be interested in playing. Wilson returned to Seattle for the 2021 season but it was a disappointing campaign as the Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record and missed out on the playoffs.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks: Latest Russell Wilson rumors entering NFL offseason

Rumors are expected to swirl around Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson all offseason. As of now, where do things stand?. Wilson would be an upgrade for most teams at quarterback, but the NC State and Wisconsin product claims he wants to remain in Seattle, despite some chatter that suggests otherwise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Dolphins#Jets#Titans#American Football#Bengals#The Afc East#Patriots#Pro Football Focus
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins, Seahawks, Russell Wilson

49ers WR Deebo Samuel admitted that he was surprised to see his rushing opportunities increase as much as they did in the second half of the season. “It kind of caught me by surprise, not going to lie,” Samuel told Pro Football Talk. “It started midseason, [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] came to me he was like, ‘Hey Deebo, we’re going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.’ Then from there on it’s just, ‘All right, you’re getting more carries here, you’re getting more carries, you’re getting more carries.’ It just kept growing.”
NFL
On3.com

Ryan Clark makes bold statement on Russell Wilson

With rumors circulating that the Seattle Seahawks could be interested in shopping franchise quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, former NFL player and current league analyst Ryan Clark had some choice words regarding Wilson and any team interested in his services next season. “Russell Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Primer: Gerald Everett

After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise. When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks 2022 offseason tracker: Free agents, coach moves and more

This offseason figures to be a big one for the Seahawks, who finished in last place in the NFC West with a 7-10 record a year after winning the division at 12-4. Seattle has a pretty large number of players set to hit free agency, including many of the team’s top players.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Shares Photo of Left Foot in Walking Boot

After dealing with a sore left foot throughout the duration of the 2021 season, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf appears to have undergone offseason surgery to repair the nagging issue. On his latest story on Instagram, Metcalf posted a photo showing his left foot in a walking boot with the text...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 trade targets that can improve the defensive line

Improving the defensive line appears to be at the top of the agenda for the Seattle Seahawks. The recent promotion of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator only enhances that idea. Hurtt, who served as the defensive line coach is now tasked with fixing the pass rush and the backend. The Seahawks have been doing their due diligence in putting the right defensive staff around Hurtt.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kyler situation shows how fast 49ers' NFC West landscape can change

The times are changing in the NFC West. After losing to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers are expected to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the offense over to 21-year-old Trey Lance. The Seattle Seahawks' deteriorating relationship with Russell Wilson was a hot topic throughout the season, and many believe Wilson will ask for a trade this offseason.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
539
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy