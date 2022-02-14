ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absence of coronary plaque among symptomatic patients with high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels associated with low risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease events

By Yuchen Dai, Michael Pratte
Cover picture for the article1. Among symptomatic patients with high low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels considered high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), absence of calcified and noncalcified coronary plaque was associated with very low ASCVD event rates. 2. These results highlight the multifactorial nature of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease being not only driven by...

