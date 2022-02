Availability issues have been a problem for Celtic for quite some time now. In fact, one could argue that it has been their biggest worry this season and when Ange Postecoglou has had the majority of his squad available, they have done tremendously well. With the five additions in the January transfer window, it is safe to say that Hoops’ options have increased quite a bit. But that does not mean that they do not still have their fair share of problems.

UEFA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO