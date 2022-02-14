ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chinatown Community Shaken By Terrifying Murder Of Christina Lee

cbslocal.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSorrowful neighbors clutching white carnations placed them...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Gothamist.com

Police charge accused Chinatown stabber with murder, burglary

Police have charged a Manhattan man with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old Asian woman inside of her Chinatown apartment on Sunday morning, authorities said. Assamad Nash, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary, police said Monday. The killing has not been ruled a hate crime, though it follows a spate of violent attacks on the city’s Asian-American community and a dramatic spike in Asian-related hate crimes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist.com

"Yet another Asian woman:" 35-year-old fatally stabbed in Chinatown apartment

A 35-year-old Asian woman was fatally stabbed inside of her apartment at 111 Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 called about a disturbance just before 4:30 a.m., but when officers arrived they encountered the suspect barricaded inside and could not gain access until the Emergency Service Unit arrived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
staradvertiser.com

Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment, police say

NEW YORK >> A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Roanoke Times

NYC Asian community asks for security after murder

After another attack on an Asian in New York's Chinatown neighborhood, the community held a rally Monday to call on elected officials to commit to increasing security in Chinatown. Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment on Sunday. Police say a man who followed her from the street into her building. 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was found fatally wounded in her bathtub. The suspected killer was arrested after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment. Members of the community say they feel their neighborhood has gotten increasingly dangerous throughout the pandemic. Many of the community members at the rally are against a proposed new homeless shelter in the area. "Entire New York City should all come together and help the homeless individuals. Shelter need to be spread fairly. That's what I am asking for, what we are asking for. You cannot just dump all the shelters in Chinatown. That's not fair," said Jacky Wong of the group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. Police said Monday that 25-year-old Assamad Nash was arrested on charges of murder and burglary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Public Safety
NY1

DA: Chinatown murder victim had over 40 stab wounds

NEW YORK — The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death inside her Chinatown apartment over the weekend has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and burglary as more details emerge on what police encountered at the scene. Assamad Nash, 25, is due back in court on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Christina Yuna Lee followed into Chinatown apartment and stabbed to death

A 35-year-old woman was followed into her apartment building in New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood and stabbed to death on Sunday. A 25-year-old suspect, Assamad Nash, is charged with murder and burglary, following the death of Christina Yuna Lee, the New York Police Department told CBS News. Lee entered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Chilling video shows Asian woman being followed into her NYC apartment moments before she was stabbed to death

A woman in New York City was followed into her Manhattan apartment by a man who stabbed her to death, according to the city’s police department, in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, walked into her building on Chrystie Street in Chinatown on Sunday when a man from the street followed her into the apartment. The surveillance footage accessed by the police shows the man, identified as Assamad Nash, 25, catching the door behind him and entering the premises at around 4.30am in the morning. Lee, who entered the apartment without realising...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed more than 40 times by homeless man, prosecutor says

NEW YORK - The homeless man charged with following a woman into her Lower East Side apartment and killing her, stabbed her more than 40 times, according to prosecutors. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was followed up to her sixth-floor apartment at 111 Chrystie Street at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call about screaming when they found Assamad Nash, 25, barricaded inside the apartment, said police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Homeless suspect accused of following Christina Yuna Lee and stabbing her inside her NYC apartment charged with murder

The homeless suspect accused of following a woman into her Lower East Side building then stabbing her to death inside her apartment was charged Monday with murder, police said. It’s still not clear why Assamad Nash allegedly killed 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee but police sources said detectives do not believe she was targeted because she was Asian. The victim, despite fighting back against ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Chinatown stabbing: Man accused of stalking Asian-American woman to her apartment charged with murder

A vigil is being held in honour of a woman who was followed into her New York City apartment and stabbed to death in one of the latest attacks against people of Asian descent.Mourners gathered in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Monday morning to pay tribute to Christina Yuna Lee, a 35-year-old Korean-American creative producer.Lee was killed early Sunday after chilling surveillance video showed a man, identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, following her into her building on Chrystie Street.She was later found dead in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to the body” after a neighbour heard her screams and called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Woman Brutally Murdered in Her Chinatown Apartment, Repeat Felon in Custody

A woman was brutally murdered in her Chinatown apartment early Sunday, and a man who already had multiple open court cases is in custody in her death. Police responded just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call from an apartment building in the 100 block of Chrystie Street. When they arrived, the door was barricaded. Emergency Services Unit personnel were eventually able to get the door open, at which point they found the body of the 35-year-old woman, later identified as Christina Yuna Lee, in her bathroom.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

