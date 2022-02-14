Chinatown Community Shaken By Terrifying Murder Of Christina Lee

After another attack on an Asian in New York's Chinatown neighborhood, the community held a rally Monday to call on elected officials to commit to increasing security in Chinatown. Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death inside her Chinatown apartment on Sunday. Police say a man who followed her from the street into her building. 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was found fatally wounded in her bathtub. The suspected killer was arrested after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment. Members of the community say they feel their neighborhood has gotten increasingly dangerous throughout the pandemic. Many of the community members at the rally are against a proposed new homeless shelter in the area. "Entire New York City should all come together and help the homeless individuals. Shelter need to be spread fairly. That's what I am asking for, what we are asking for. You cannot just dump all the shelters in Chinatown. That's not fair," said Jacky Wong of the group Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. Police said Monday that 25-year-old Assamad Nash was arrested on charges of murder and burglary.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO