Presidential Election

Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to DOJ

 23 hours ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice. Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that...

Rolling Stone

He Wants to Throw Out Biden’s Victory — And Be Wisconsin’s Next Governor

Sitting in his cramped office late last month, Tim Ramthun said he’d started to hear something intriguing from his colleagues in the Wisconsin state legislature. A hard-line Republican lawmaker, Ramthun is leading the effort to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election and “reclaim” its 10 electors. He’s friendly with MyPillow CEO and election-fraud activist Mike Lindell; Donald Trump praised Ramthun for his work and offered to endorse him. Ramthun told me his push to investigate supposed election fraud had turned him into something of a Republican hero. “I’m being told that I’m revered everywhere in the state,” Ramthun told me in mid-January....
Protect ya neck from Rebecca Kleefisch

The Republican gubernatorial front-runner goes for the throat. Illustration: An outline of Rebecca Kleefisch over a background of blurry static. Background via get directly down on Flickr. The most obvious thing to say about the Republican Party primary for governor of Wisconsin is that they are doing a lackluster job...
Urban Milwaukee

Supreme Court Denies Kleefisch Election Lawsuit

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a lawsuit by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch seeking to overturn guidance from the state’s elections agency on absentee ballot drop boxes, polling places and voting in nursing homes. The 4-3 ruling by the court against Kleefisch, who is running for governor, comes...
Republicans propose constitutional ban on election grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are proposing to make it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections. Three Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday proposed the ban as an amendment to the state constitution, which could be put in front of voters to consider as soon as next year.
Tony Evers
Josh Kaul
Donald Trump
Proposed election law changes not about restoring faith and integrity in our elections

Wisconsin lawmakers have unveiled a series of bills designed to make changes to our election laws. Unfortunately, each of these bills are designed to invoke partisanship into our election rules. Under the proposals, those who vote absentee would have just two weeks prior to the election to fill them out and return them. Any absentee ballot which is missing any information would be returned to the voter to fix. Under current rules, local clerks typically fill in the information after calling the voter. Another bill would make it a felony for someone other than the voter or their immediate family to return a completed ballot. That effectively nullifies group voting events like happened at a rally in Madison prior to the last election. Other bills would make it difficult for voters to be considered “indefinitely confined.” Yet another would disallow automatically mailing absentee ballots to those who requested them as happens in the city of La Crosse. You would have to request one for each election, rather than a year’s worth at a time. Most glaringly, lawmakers want to have a say in how elections are run, forcing the independent Wisconsin Elections Commission to seek legislative approval before changing any rules. Supporters say these new laws are needed to restore faith and integrity in our elections, but it is hard to see how letting the politicians get their fingers in election rules does much for faith and integrity.
Wisconsin Republicans Introducing New Set of Proposed Changes for State Election Laws

(Terry Bell, WRN) Republicans are introducing a new set of proposed changes for Wisconsin election laws. Newly-introduced bills build off the report from the legislative audit bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The package would include new limits on which voters are considered to be indefinitely confined, a new requirement for social security numbers on absentee ballots, and a ban on the so-called ‘Zuckerbucks” partnerships.
Proposed GOP election bills a fast-track to voter suppression

Madison, WI – This week, GOP legislators put forward 8 election-related bills designed to suppress the vote and give the Republican-controlled body more control over elections administration in Wisconsin. In a rush to get them to the Governor’s desk before campaign season, they gave legislators just 1 day or less to sign on. There’s no two ways about it, these bills are a fast-track to voter suppression.
Whitmer has nearly $10M for election, shifts funds to party

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign reported Monday that it raised an additional $2.5 million over two months but that it also transferred out $3.8 million it cannot spend because Republicans’ longshot recall efforts failed. Entering the election year, the first-term governor’s account still...
Kleefisch talks police, public safety plan in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch touted her public safety plan in Milwaukee on Tuesday, holding a news conference with the Milwaukee Police Association and Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police. Both police organizations have endorsed her. Kleefisch is promising more police in Milwaukee, and sending the state patrol into...
Florida Republicans scale down Gov. DeSantis' elections police proposal

Legislation further tightening Florida’s voting laws made it through its first committee stop this week. It includes one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities: the inclusion of a 15-person group of investigators to examine possible voting crimes. The measure establishes an Office of Election Crimes and Security - a...
Mississippi Senate Unveils Proposal to Reduce Some Taxes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Senate leaders unveiled a tax cut proposal Tuesday that they described as a sustainable way to reduce what people pay to the government while maintaining enough money to pay for schools and other services. The plan would reduce the income tax, but it would...
